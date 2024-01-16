Cash register for Loena, peanuts for Lotte: the prize money of the golden weekend for Hendrickx, Kopecky and Desmet | Sport

#Cash #register #Loena #peanuts #Lotte #prize #money #golden #weekend #Hendrickx #Kopecky #Desmet #Sport

Gold, gold and more gold. First rider Lotte Kopecky (28), then figure skater Loena Hendrickx (24) and for dessert short track star Hanne Desmet (27). And yet not all gold is worth the same. While Hendrickx saw her European title rewarded with a nice premium of almost 20,000 euros, Kopecky had to settle for a lot less.

Valerie Hardie, Jonas Decleer 16-01-24, 06:00 Last update: 08:08

LOOK. Belgian fairytale at the European Figure Skating Championships

