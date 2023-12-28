Cast of comedy series SamSam hopes for return of program | Movies & Series

If it were up to the cast of SamSam is available, a new version of the program will be released soon. Lead actress Anne-Mieke Ruyten told DJ Lex Gaarthuis in the Radio 10 morning show on Thursday.

The actresses Ruyten (Chris) and Elle van Rijn (Jo) also have an idea for a new story. “But no sitcoms are made in the Netherlands anymore. Like this with an audience, we thought that was the most fun,” said Ruyten. “But I also sometimes think: everything comes in waves, so maybe the sitcom will come back again.”

According to the 63-year-old actress, a large part of the old cast wants the series to be remade. “So John Jones, Joost Buitenweg, Elle van Rijn and I,” said Ruyten. “Bea Meulman, Rietje in the series, has unfortunately already passed away. And Jules Royaards, Nol in the series, is in a nursing home, so he would no longer be able to do that.”

SamSam was shown on RTL 4 in 1994. The series was later shown on Veronica and Yorin. The program stopped in 2003. SamSam is about four young people who rent an upper floor and an attic room from an older couple. The series is based on the British programme Man About the House.

