Castelnau-de-Lévis. Soon a nutrition workshop at the town hall

#CastelnaudeLévis #nutrition #workshop #town #hall

As part of its program to prevent loss of autonomy, the Midi-Pyrénées Prévention association and the retirement funds (CARSAT, MSA, etc.) are organizing, in partnership with the Town Hall, a Nutrition Workshop in the town of Castelnau-de- Levi’s.

Designed in an educational manner, these free workshops are aimed at all independent retirees aged sixty and over who are concerned about preserving their quality of life, regardless of their social protection system. Developed by specialists in dietetics, the animation “Adopt the right reflexes to stay in shape” is based on an interactive method which combines scientific content, practical advice and conviviality. The program includes eight two-hour sessions bringing together fifteen people maximum, one session per week. The cycle of workshops covers the following themes: physiological changes linked to age, nutritional balance (lipids, fats, so-called essential fatty acids, physical activity, vitality, autonomy, food hygiene and conservation methods, pleasures of the table, labels food, cooking at low prices).

The program will start on Wednesday January 24, 2024, and will take place every Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the town hall, until March 27, 2024. Registration required before January 15, 2024 with the town hall secretariat on 05 63 46 15 98 or by email: [email protected]. Additional information on 05 63 54 15 44 or by email at [email protected].

Also Read:  Preventing a heart attack: Ten oral hygiene tips against periodontitis

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Thomas Berge and girlfriend Elianne have had a daughter | Show
Thomas Berge and girlfriend Elianne have had a daughter | Show
Posted on
Ricardo Lunari criticized the UC for using synthetic grass in the new San Carlos
Ricardo Lunari criticized the UC for using synthetic grass in the new San Carlos
Posted on
Wall. Lyonnaise: a great year 2023 closed at the bowling alley
Wall. Lyonnaise: a great year 2023 closed at the bowling alley
Posted on
Castelnau-de-Lévis. Soon a nutrition workshop at the town hall
Castelnau-de-Lévis. Soon a nutrition workshop at the town hall
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News