Castelnau-de-Lévis. Soon a nutrition workshop at the town hall

As part of its program to prevent loss of autonomy, the Midi-Pyrénées Prévention association and the retirement funds (CARSAT, MSA, etc.) are organizing, in partnership with the Town Hall, a Nutrition Workshop in the town of Castelnau-de- Levi’s.

Designed in an educational manner, these free workshops are aimed at all independent retirees aged sixty and over who are concerned about preserving their quality of life, regardless of their social protection system. Developed by specialists in dietetics, the animation “Adopt the right reflexes to stay in shape” is based on an interactive method which combines scientific content, practical advice and conviviality. The program includes eight two-hour sessions bringing together fifteen people maximum, one session per week. The cycle of workshops covers the following themes: physiological changes linked to age, nutritional balance (lipids, fats, so-called essential fatty acids, physical activity, vitality, autonomy, food hygiene and conservation methods, pleasures of the table, labels food, cooking at low prices).

The program will start on Wednesday January 24, 2024, and will take place every Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the town hall, until March 27, 2024. Registration required before January 15, 2024 with the town hall secretariat on 05 63 46 15 98 or by email: [email protected]. Additional information on 05 63 54 15 44 or by email at [email protected].