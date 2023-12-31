#Casual #Games #Sunday #Birth #Games

The game should be relatively easy to learn and difficult to beat. This holy commandment has accompanied game creators almost since the beginning of the industry. Games seem to have been more difficult, although difficult productions came back into fashion a few years ago. Based on my own observations and experiences, today I will try to mark the birth of Sunday games, the so-called casual games. This is a very broad and encompassing topic as the term can be applied to both games available on fixed consoles and mobile devices. We will focus on the first two.

Tripp Hawkins, a gaming industry legend and founder of Electronic Arts in 2010, said: “Casual games have been the biggest challenge for the entire industry since the 1990s– Was right? In the world of game consoles, it all started with an unexpected move by Nintendo. The company that has focused on family games for generations introduces the Nintendo Wii (working name: Revolution). At the time, the Nintendo Wii was promoted as a device for everyone, literally.

The managers at Nintendo realized that there was no point in participating in another arms race. Neither the Nintendo 64 nor the GameCube could keep up with the competition. The idea of ​​a device with low computing power but using motion controllers for fun turned out to be a slam dunk – for everyone. Thanks to the bundled Wii Sports, people bought gear in droves. Another advantage was the price. Not everyone will agree with me, but it was the Wii that got people who had no connection to the medium interested in gaming.

Casual sau hardcore?

The Nintendo Wii had a domino effect. At the same time, the popularity of mobile games has increased. The industry has changed a lot. Casual gaming has also led to a significant increase in interest in consoles. For example, in our country, Xbox 360 has gained popularity like never before. Nintendo was still around and we were probably the only country in the history of this console where the hardware was on store shelves. The rest of the world went crazy for the Wii. The growing popularity of Sunday games has also affected the big budget nature of the games. The creators of the Call of Duty series shortened the campaign time with subsequent installments, and the intensity of relatively short firefights continued. From my own observations, I see casual gaming gaining momentum in 2008.

Fitness games, music games and all the simplistic simulators to run bars, restaurants or whatever started to dominate the market. The term “casual” itself appeared in the industry in 2000, as the book’s author, Jesper Juul, points out. Accidental revolution. This term was coined to oppose hardcore gamers who remember the difficult and demanding days of gaming. Honestly, it’s very hard to beat many older products today. Try to complete the classic Contra game with three lives or Castlevania. At that time, casual games had no right to exist. In 2008, up to 59% of British citizens were interested in games. Of course, the lion’s share liked simple and undemanding productions. How was the situation in Poland? Not much has changed for us in terms of consoles. No one took the Wii seriously. However, the Xbox 360 received much higher acclaim than its predecessor. In the 2007/2008 season we noticed a sudden influx of players. Did it have anything to do with the rise of casual gaming? Half way.

We are all players

Another industry legend, Satoru Iwata, admitted in 2011 that his company’s intention was not to develop the Wii as a device for casual gamers. “Every experienced player also started somewhere, so in other words, advanced players are not born“- he explained. The Wii has become a form of encouragement for all people. Wii Sports is therefore believed to have started casual gaming on this scale. Years ago, games were also made for the casual gamer, but they lacked the clout that the Wii offered. When Nintendo’s success began to wane in 2011, Microsoft and Sony reached out. Both companies develop the PS Move and Kinect, which were clearly intended to encourage Sunday gamers to invest in the Xbox 360 and PS3. Motion controllers are said to have extended the lifespan of seventh generation consoles.

Casual games also emerged as a result of generational change. Older players have had less time in their adult lives. Market trends have changed. Only in the last few years has there been a return to hardcore gaming and we are currently witnessing a major boom. The average completion of a new game takes several hours. However, as the statistics show, we can spend a lot of time playing well. In 2014, Nintendo announced that it was moving away from making casual games. The Wii had already died a natural death, the Wii U had failed from the start, and gamers were craving serious, hardcore games. That doesn’t mean casual games are dead. It may not be as visible on consoles as it was in 2008, but it reigns supreme in the mobile and social media sector.