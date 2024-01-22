Cătălin Botezatu, “worked” by Mircea Bravo

#Cătălin #Botezatu #worked #Mircea #Bravo

Cătălin Botezatu has been the special guest of Cluj-Napoca’s Wedding Show for years. It seems that this year the famous designer was replaced by Mircea Bravo.

Cătălin Botezatu would have been replaced at the wedding fair

Mircea Bravo managed to push Cătălin Botezatu aside from the famous Târg de Nunți in Cluj-Napoca. The designer, who was the image of the event for years, would have asked for a sum of money, but was refused. Instead, the comedian who became famous after the countless pranks he made at the event, got into the good graces of the organizers, write the people from cancan.ro.

So Mircea Bravo, comedian and actor in the movie “Money Wedding”, quickly became the image of the Fair. The sources tell cancan.ro that Mircea did not take any money. For Cătălin Botezatu it was not a tragedy because he became the image of the competition.

Mircea Bravo, irony at the Wedding Fair

The designer and Mircea Bravo met, almost eight years ago, at the same Wedding Fair. The comedian asked the designer for a favor. He asked him if he could put him in contact with Victor Slav, Bianca Drăgușanu’s boyfriend at the time.

“Cătălin, I want to get married and I need a strong godfather with a good tradition. I was thinking, if you could, put me in touch with Victor Slav”, Mircea Bravo asked the designer.

Cătălin Botezatu answered him; “I cant do this. Victor Slav is not part of my group of friends. I am more selective”.

Mircea Bravo made a lot of money with his film

“Money wedding”, the film of the famous comedian, ranked first in the Romanian box office. And Mircea Bravo collected no less than 600,000 dollars. That’s why he sent thanks to the people who watched the movie.

“Thank you beautiful people. You are the coolest community! More than 100,000 people went to the cinema to see the movie Money Wedding. We invited you to the cinema, and 100,000 of you decided to get out of bed, buy a ticket and trust us. We still recommend you to come to the cinema, to enjoy 96 minutes of relaxation and well-being”, Mircea Bravo said.