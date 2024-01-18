Cătălin Cherecheș remains in custody, in Germany: Decision of the Munich Prosecutor’s Office – News from sources

Because he filed an appeal, Cătălin Cherecheş continues his arrest in Germany, notes Mediafax.

The Munich Prosecutor’s Office responded to the request regarding the situation in which the mayor of the city of Baia Mare, Cătălin Cherecheş, is found, convicted in Romania.

“In response to your previous request, I am pleased to inform you of the current situation, according to which the Higher Regional Court of Munich ordered the continuation of the detention pending extradition by its decision of January 16, 2024.

The decision on the admissibility of extradition, i.e. whether the persecuted person can be extradited to Romania, was again postponed.

The context of this postponement is represented by an appeal of the persecuted person, which was submitted by his lawyer in a short period of time.

This objection is to be examined by the General Prosecutor’s Office in Munich and by the Higher Regional Court in Munich. Please understand that, at the moment, we are not in a position to provide details regarding the defense of the pursued person”, reports the Bavarian Public Prosecutor’s Office.

