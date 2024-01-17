Cătălin Drula says that the transporters’ and farmers’ protest in Bucharest must be approved in a modified form

#Cătălin #Drula #transporters #farmers #protest #Bucharest #approved #modified #form

The president of USR, Cătălin Drula, declared, on Tuesday evening, for Digi24, that the right to protest of transporters and farmers cannot be denied, even if there are technical arguments for not approving their request, in its current form, reports Agerpres.

Asked what he thinks about Nicusor Dan’s refusal to approve the protest in Bucharest, Cătălin Drula replied that the Capital City Hall and those who request the right to protest can find a solution, so that the legal criteria are respected.

“On the technical side, let me not comment. I assume that he has the specialists he needs in the town hall. About the political part – I understand that he also declared it to you, it is the legal, constitutional right to protest – it must be approved. I understand that he wants to approve in a modified form. (…) I had understood that there was also a problem related to the adjacent boulevards. They are hospitals. For example, it’s the ‘Grigore Alexandrescu’ Hospital, access must be allowed, but these are technical details. If I were mayor, I would approve this protest. (…) I also understood from the statements of the general mayor, I saw the statements in the public space, in which he says: ‘I have nothing to do with the right of these people to protest. The form in which it was requested is one that does not allow compliance with certain legal safety criteria,'” said Drula.

According to the USR leader, the “protection” of the party clientele and the increase in taxes led to “great frustration” in society, which ended up raging.

“A protest is not a pharmacy, to control who comes there, who doesn’t. And especially when there is such dissatisfaction – we also see it in sociological research. Four out of five Romanians believe that the country is going in the wrong direction. And this is not from yesterday, from today, these values ​​started to increase after PSD and PNL took over the government. (…) The protest is heterogeneous in nature, but people do not go willingly or because they had no work at home. They go out of dissatisfaction, out of frustration, out of anger which, in our opinion, is legitimate, because everything was done to protect the PSD and PNL party clientele in these years. (…) Entrepreneurs, small entrepreneurs were pushed aside, blamed, treated as tax evaders. The whole speech of this government was that: Romanians don’t pay enough taxes, we have to put our hands in our pockets, increase their taxes”, claimed Cătălin Drula.

According to him, the protest continues because there is “a lot of justified dissatisfaction in society” and the last two years of government have “brought the economy into a precipice”, with budget deficit and loans.

“Furthermore, there is a lot of defiance in this act of government. If nothing can be done for the special, for the privileged, for those who collect the fifteenth salary, for those who take dizzying pensions after they retire at 50, in the sense of achieving those privileges – this government tells us PSD-PNL – for those who wake up early in the morning, work and feed the state budget, higher taxes may be introduced from one month to the next. Don’t forget that Marcel Ciolacu assumed responsibility for a package of measures developed by the PNL Minister of Finance, with entry into force the following month. In October there was this assumption of responsibility in the Parliament, and in November, those from agriculture, from the food industry, from the construction area and from IT had increased grants”, said Cătălin Drula.

The general mayor of the capital, Nicuşor Dan, announced on Tuesday that he rejected the protest request of transporters and farmers because “it is not reasonable”.

In a post on his Facebook page, the mayor specifies that the full occupation, from Friday to Monday, of the Victoriei Square and the adjacent streets, for 15,000 cars and machines, has been requested.

“We rejected the transporters’ and farmers’ protest request because it is not reasonable. They explicitly requested the full occupation of the Victoriei Square and the adjacent streets from Friday to Monday, for 15,000 cars and machines. Obviously, the entire transport would have been blocked in Bucharest. The largest authorized protest with cars took place in 2017. The 3,800 cars were arranged then in Piaţa Victoriei and along Kiseleff Boulevard, but without blocking traffic. The right to protest is enshrined by law, but without disrupting the normal functioning of public roads or public transport. We will approve any protest request that respects the law, as we have done so far”, emphasized the capital’s mayor.