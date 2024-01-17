Cătălina was only 12 years old when she fell in love with a young man, who sexually exploited her. She had slept with 50 men in just five days

At the beginning of 2021, she was only 12 years old when she fell in love with a young man and thought he was the love of her life. But for Cătălina it would only be the beginning of the nightmare. She was forced to sell herself for money.

Initially, the girl thought that she would only do it to collect money to raise money, but later she ended up sleeping with 50 men in just five days, the prices being between 150 and 250 lei.

Sold in the name of love

The man turned into her fish, and the amounts of money he produced only reached him, writes replicaonline. All this time, the man bought her gifts and small attentions to convince her to continue performing for him.

In the end, the man ended up in the hands of the police, and then he ended up in front of the prosecutors and finally in front of the judges. The magistrates of the Tulcea Court decided to sentence the man to two years in prison, with execution, for committing the crime of pimping in a continuous form.

The sentence is not final. During the trial, Cătălina was convinced that the man would give her the money back when she turned 18.

