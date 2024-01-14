Catatonia, strange disorder of voluntary motor skills

#Catatonia #strange #disorder #voluntary #motor #skills

Today we are talking about a syndrome that manifests itself through, among other things, stupor, mutism, negativism and catalepsy. Learn about the characteristics, causes and treatment options for catatonia.

Die Katatonie has fascinated mental health experts for decades. It is a strange voluntary motor disorder that is noticeable through a very tense posture, but also includes a variety of other psychological and motor symptoms. Today we invite you to learn more about this complex syndrome.

What is catatonia?

This neuropsychiatric syndrome leads to cognitive, motor and behavioral changes. Affected patients most often exhibit anosognosia, which means that they behave as if they were unaware of their symptoms. That’s why they rarely seek professional help.

Basically, experts differentiate between hypokinetischen (reduced arousal) and hyperkinetic (excessive excitement) phenomena. In addition, there are parakinesis, i.e. abnormal motor actions.

We then look at the most common symptoms of this disorder.

Stupor: In this case, the entire body becomes rigid. Affected people are fully conscious but cannot perform physical activities. It's as if they were petrified.

Mutism: The persistent silence is not due to physical disorders of the speech center or the speech organs.

Negativismus: With this parakinesis, those affected act against their own wishes or expectations.

Catalepsy: Those affected remain in a rigid posture, which can also be uncomfortable. It is a hypokinetic catatonia with increased muscle tension.

Flexibility required: This symptom usually occurs as part of schizophrenia. This waxy, passive flexibility of the extremities is accompanied by increased muscle tone.

Echolalie ("Parrot speaking"): Those affected compulsively imitate and repeat parts of other people's speech.

Echopraxie: In this case it is about the compulsive imitation of movements.

Mannerisms: Those affected develop bizarre, unnatural movements, gestures, expressions or facial expressions that appear nonsensical.

Those affected develop bizarre, unnatural movements, gestures, expressions or facial expressions that appear nonsensical. Bizarre posture stereotypes: Patients remain in the same posture for a long time.

Pernicious catatonia

this is a Special form of catatonic schizophrenia. In addition to the symptoms already mentioned, high fever, vegetative derangement, desiccosis (dehydration), urinary incontinence, urinary tract infections, malnutrition, deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary thromboembolism occur in this case. Pernicious catatonia is therefore life-threatening.

Catatonia: the most common causes

The causes of this syndrome are not sufficiently understood. In most cases it occurs as part of other neuropsychiatric diseases. The most common triggers include the following:

Neurological causes

In people with catatonia, the posterior part of the right partial cerebral cortex is often changed. This area is for responsible for voluntary motor movements. Furthermore, the inferior prefrontal and medial orbitofrontal areas are often affected. This explains the emotional dysregulation after the episodes as well as the anosognosia.

Biological causes

Various organic diseases as well as drug use can cause the syndrome. Epilepsy, HIV or a stroke can also trigger catatonic episodes. Other causes can be diseases such as diabetes or an underactive thyroid in its most severe form or even severe hypothermia.

Other disorders

This neuropsychiatric syndrome, as already mentioned, often occurs in connection with other diseases. These include, among others:

schizophrenia

Affective disorders

Viral or autoimmune encephalitis

Effects of neuroleptics (such as clozapine)

Bipolar disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Alcohol or benzodiazepine withdrawal

Physiological problems related to GABA, glutamate, serotonin and dopamine

Catatonia: diagnosis

Die Bush-Francis Catatonia Scale (BFCRS) is one of the diagnostic tools that are most frequently used. Although catatonia often occurs in conjunction with (or as a result of) illness or drug use, the DSM-V has opened the door to considering the syndrome a disorder. A diagnostic criterion was established in which at least three of the symptoms associated with the episodes must occur.

When diagnosing through organic and psychiatric examinations, it is important to differentiate between life-threatening pernicious catatonia and benign catatonia.

Catatonia: treatment

The most recent work on benign catatonia Benzodiazepine as a means of first choice called. They act as GABA agonists in acute episodes and reverse the symptoms of paralysis and stupor. The most commonly used active ingredient is lorazepam.

Partly that comes too Elektrokrampftherapie (EKT) for application. As in Neurology International described, this method is useful if used early. Their effectiveness lies in improving blood flow to the orbitofrontal and parietal cortex. This in turn increases the activity and expression of GABA neuroreceptors.

Die repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) is a treatment that has been used for several years to stimulate specific brain regions because, unlike ECT, it does not require anesthesia.

When all else fails, antipsychotics are used. This must be done under medical supervision, with caution and in addition to other medications, as discontinuation may result in exacerbation of catatonic symptoms or a withdrawal syndrome. In some cases amantadine is also used.

Occupational therapy and therapeutic support for those affected are also recommended. Psychoeducation provides patients with helpful tools to manage the affective symptoms of this syndrome.

Early detection improves the prognosis

The symptoms and severity are different for each person. If this syndrome is diagnosed early, Appropriate treatment can help effectively. If some of the symptoms described are observed, it is therefore important to seek medical examination as quickly as possible.

