Catholic University made the incorporation of Nicolás Castillo official

Catholic University made official this Thursday the incorporation of Nicolás Castillo as reinforcement for 2024, after months in which the forward was training alongside the first team in his recovery phase after a long injury.

“The striker will be part of the 2024 squad,” the foothills squad confirmed in the publication on their social networks.

“UC Champion of the 2011 Chile Cup, Super Cup, two-time champion and big scorer in 2016, arrives for one season. All the success wearing the La Franja shirt again!”, they detail.

Castillo had been without a team since March 2022 after leaving Necaxa, where he spent only two months, and since 2023 he was welcomed by the UC to complete his physical and football preparation until his signing as a reinforcement was finalized.

