Cause of death of Sinéad O’Connor known: singer died of natural causes | Music

Jan 9, 2024 at 3:49 PM Update: 33 minutes ago

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes. This was announced on Tuesday by a London coroner, reports the British broadcaster BBC.

The death of Irish O’Connor was shared by her family on July 26. In a statement they wrote to confirm the death of their “beloved Sinéad” with “great sadness”. “We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer, who achieved worldwide fame with the song Nothing Compares 2 U from 1990, died at the age of 56. O’Connor was found in a home in London.

A day after her death, the police announced that there were no suspicious circumstances. This already ruled out a crime.

O’Connor released ten albums. Her last album was released in 2014. The singer announced in June 2021 that she would stop touring and making music. “I’ve gotten older and I’m tired,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter. She came back to this later.

