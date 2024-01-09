Cause of death of Sinéad O’Connor known: singer died of natural causes | Music

#death #Sinéad #OConnor #singer #died #natural #Music
By our entertainment editors

Jan 9, 2024 at 3:49 PM Update: 33 minutes ago

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes. This was announced on Tuesday by a London coroner, reports the British broadcaster BBC.

The death of Irish O’Connor was shared by her family on July 26. In a statement they wrote to confirm the death of their “beloved Sinéad” with “great sadness”. “We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer, who achieved worldwide fame with the song Nothing Compares 2 U from 1990, died at the age of 56. O’Connor was found in a home in London.

A day after her death, the police announced that there were no suspicious circumstances. This already ruled out a crime.

O’Connor released ten albums. Her last album was released in 2014. The singer announced in June 2021 that she would stop touring and making music. “I’ve gotten older and I’m tired,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter. She came back to this later.

Beeld: GettyImages

Read more about:

Sinéad O’ConnorMuziek

Also Read:  Dionne Slagter takes two amphetamine pills a day for her ADD, can she still do without it?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

8 health benefits of making love often
8 health benefits of making love often
Posted on
Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones
Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones
Posted on
Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources
Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources
Posted on
Premiere: Debut single Benni – “September 20”
Premiere: Debut single Benni – “September 20”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News