Causes of Fan Not Spinning and How to Overcome It

Jakarta – A fan is an electronic device used to cool the air when the air is hot. However, there are times when the fan is damaged and the blades do not rotate even though the engine is still running.

What are the causes and how to overcome them? Read the following explanation.

Causes of the Fan Not Rotating

Reporting from Homecare24, Thursday (21/12/2023), a fan that does not spin can occur due to the following factors.

Worn Fan Motor

The first reason why the fan does not spin is most likely because the fan motor is worn out.

Propellers That Are Too Loud

The next cause is a propeller that is too tight or stressed so that it cannot rotate freely.

The capacitor is damaged

Because continuous use can cause the capacitor to become damaged. If it is damaged, the fan cannot rotate.

How To Fix A Fan That Doesn’t Turn

Quoting from Homecare24, here are several ways you can deal with a fan that won’t spin.

Check power source

Make sure that the fan is connected to a stable power source. Also check if there is damage to the cable or plug.

Check Fan Motor

You can open the back of the fan then check the condition of the fan motor. Pay attention to its condition, if you find damage or wear on the motorbike, it needs to be replaced.

Clean the Propeller

Open the propeller guard then take off. Clean the blades using a damp cloth. Make sure there is no dust and dirt that interferes with the rotation of the propeller.

Check the blades

If the propeller looks too tight or stressed. You can remove the propeller then readjust its position until it can rotate freely.

Check Capacitors

The capacitor is an important component so that the fan blades can rotate. If the capacitor is damaged, you can replace it with a new one.

Clean the Fan Motor

If the motorbike looks dirty and dusty, clean it carefully using a brush or soft cloth.

That’s the reason why the fan doesn’t spin and how to fix it. Hope it is useful!

