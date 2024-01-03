Causes of muscle pain – Hossam Mowafy explains

07:33 PM Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Dr. Hossam Mowafy, professor of critical care at Kasr Al-Aini Faculty of Medicine, warned against being complacent with muscle pain, because it may be a warning sign of some diseases.

Mowafi said during his program “My Lord, Increase My Knowledge,” broadcast on Sada El Balad channel, that muscle pain may indicate an immune disease known as “muscular dystrophy.”

The professor of critical care medicine explained that muscular dystrophy is a disease that causes the muscles to weaken and lose a large part of them over time, leading to difficulty in movement.

He revealed that muscle pain may also indicate the risk of developing “fibromyalgia,” which is an immune disorder that causes severe pain in the body’s musculoskeletal structure.

He stressed that fibromyalgia patients need to follow up with a mental health specialist in addition to drug treatment, because stabilizing the mood plays a major role in recovery.

