Caussade. An 80’s evening to book with the Rotary club

As part of the actions it carries out throughout the year, the Rotary club of Caussade Midi-Quercy chaired by Christophe Pruvost has scheduled a big evening, Saturday February 10 from 8 p.m. at the Bonnaïs space of Caussade. On the program: DJ MDS Ultranight podium, giant dance floor, giant karaoke, musical quizzes, gifts to win, food trucks, Valentine’s Day. Entrance €15, free drink. All profits recorded during this evening will be used to finance the training of a guide dog for the blind.

From now on, it is possible to book your evening on the Internet: www.facebook.com/Rotarycaussade

For the record, the Caussade Midi-Quercy Rotary Club notably, this year, organized a march on the paths of Montpezat-de-Quercy to finally eradicate poliomyelitis, an event which will allow two hundred children to be vaccinated; plant trees in the Lère park to preserve the environment; organized a collection of medicines for the benefit of the association Des Convois vers l’Espoir, in particular towards Ukraine; participated in the promotion of blood donation during the last collection in Caussade during which the president made his first donation. The Rotary Club also contributed to a student exchange with Mexico. Adam literally integrated himself with the Jorge Alberto Miranda Perez family who welcomed him where he began to naturally become a bilingual. “His family takes good care of our Adam. He moves around quite a bit, he visits the country after a series of visits,” comments a Rotarian.