Caussade. An 80’s evening to book with the Rotary club

#Caussade #80s #evening #book #Rotary #club

As part of the actions it carries out throughout the year, the Rotary club of Caussade Midi-Quercy chaired by Christophe Pruvost has scheduled a big evening, Saturday February 10 from 8 p.m. at the Bonnaïs space of Caussade. On the program: DJ MDS Ultranight podium, giant dance floor, giant karaoke, musical quizzes, gifts to win, food trucks, Valentine’s Day. Entrance €15, free drink. All profits recorded during this evening will be used to finance the training of a guide dog for the blind.

From now on, it is possible to book your evening on the Internet: www.facebook.com/Rotarycaussade

For the record, the Caussade Midi-Quercy Rotary Club notably, this year, organized a march on the paths of Montpezat-de-Quercy to finally eradicate poliomyelitis, an event which will allow two hundred children to be vaccinated; plant trees in the Lère park to preserve the environment; organized a collection of medicines for the benefit of the association Des Convois vers l’Espoir, in particular towards Ukraine; participated in the promotion of blood donation during the last collection in Caussade during which the president made his first donation. The Rotary Club also contributed to a student exchange with Mexico. Adam literally integrated himself with the Jorge Alberto Miranda Perez family who welcomed him where he began to naturally become a bilingual. “His family takes good care of our Adam. He moves around quite a bit, he visits the country after a series of visits,” comments a Rotarian.

Also Read:  What hospitals are covered by AXA insurance in Saudi Arabia?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The limit has been reached: why the municipality is going to court about the Ter Apel situation | Domestic
The limit has been reached: why the municipality is going to court about the Ter Apel situation | Domestic
Posted on
A filigree pass to Salah and a curious pendulum before the Africa Cup of Nations – Football – Sportacentrs.com
A filigree pass to Salah and a curious pendulum before the Africa Cup of Nations – Football – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Caussade. An 80’s evening to book with the Rotary club
Caussade. An 80’s evening to book with the Rotary club
Posted on
Rôrô expands his experiences in France
Rôrô expands his experiences in France
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News