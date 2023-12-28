Caviar made in Madagascar arrives in the United States

A box of black gold Rova Caviar

In the sauce. Five kilos of caviar will be served to subscribers of American luxury gastronomy, after the first shipment landed in Uncle Sam’s country, directly from Madagascar. The volume seems modest, but the recipe is well sprinkled, since this commodity costs between 1,600 euros to more than 4,000 euros per kilo.

And this catch is not insignificant, because it marks another turning point in the first production of caviar in Africa and the Indian Ocean. Behind this production is the Rova Caviar aquatic farm, run by French entrepreneurs, located near Lake Mantasoa, at an altitude of around 1,400 meters. In this place, five species of sturgeon are carefully raised to give birth to this luxury gastronomic product. Sturgeon farms are rare in the Southern Hemisphere, and so far, there are no farms of this type in Africa.

He is careful