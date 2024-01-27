CDA MP Derk Boswijk calls for a boycott on products from Jewish settlements | Domestic

#CDA #Derk #Boswijk #calls #boycott #products #Jewish #settlements #Domestic

The Hague – There should be a complete boycott of products from the Jewish settlements in the West Bank. CDA MP Derk Boswijk advocates this after a visit to Israel and the Palestinian areas. “What Israel is doing in the West Bank must stop.”

The CDA member wants the House of Representatives to be ‘structurally informed’ about alleged abuses by the Israeli government in the West Bank and that pressure should be exerted on Jerusalem ‘in an international context’. “I think we really have to be careful about products that come from those areas and are on our shelves.”

As far as Boswijk is concerned, there can be an immediate boycott, he said on NPO Radio 1 on Friday. “I really think that we should stand with the Jewish population and that they have the right to their own state. That is precisely why I believe that we must protect them from the enormous mistakes they are making in the West Bank. We should not accept those products.” The European Union already has a mandatory label for products from the West Bank: ‘Made in Israel’ is not permitted.

The Member of Parliament for the Christian Democrats believes that the settlements complicate a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. “Just as Hamas stands in the way of a two-state solution, Netanyahu’s policies also stand in the way of that. If we want to achieve a two-state solution, we must be tough on Hamas and tough on settlement policy.”

Entry ban on Israeli settlers

The Netherlands has been critical of Israeli settlements for some time. Last month, our country argued in Brussels for an entry ban for Jewish settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank. There are also regular attacks by Palestinians on Israeli civilians and soldiers. After the bloody terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 last year, violence has only increased. Since the Six-Day War of 1967, when the surrounding Arab countries went to war, Israel has militarily controlled the disputed areas formerly under (Trans-)Jordan. In some parts the Palestinian Authority is already in charge.

It is unclear whether the controversial call for a far-reaching boycott of Jewish products is shared more widely in the CDA. The cabinet, in which Boswijk’s party colleague and outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot sits, is against a boycott of products from the occupied territories. Critics argue that this could also be detrimental to Arab workers, for example.

