CDC warns of serious illness from monkeypox, Ohio reports death of monkeypox patient

The warning comes as Ohio reports a person with monkeypox has died – the third known death of a monkeypox patient in the United States.

Ohio listed the death in an update to its Online dashboards on the monkeypox outbreak on Thursday. The Ohio Department of Health said Friday that an adult man with monkeypox had died and that the person had “other health conditions.” The CDC told CNN it was aware of the death.

The first death from monkeypox in the United States was reported this month Los Angeles County confirmed. The county health department and the CDC said the person had a severely compromised immune system and was hospitalized. No further information will be released, the authority said.

In August, a person infected with monkeypox died in Harris County, Texas, but the role of the virus in that death has not been confirmed.

Deaths from monkeypox are extremely rare, and infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been more than 67,000 reported cases and 27 deaths worldwide in the current outbreak.

More than 25,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, but recent case trends suggest the U.S. outbreak is slowing.

The decline in the number of cases could be due to more and more people being vaccinated against the virus. This week, the CDC announced that the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is now available to higher-risk people who have not yet been exposed to the virus.

According to data released by the CDC on Wednesday, men who are at high risk of monkeypox because they have sex with other men or are living with HIV were 14 times more likely to become infected if they were unvaccinated than those who have had their first dose of vaccine at least two weeks ago.

CDC warns of “severe manifestations” of monkeypox

The CDC said Thursday that some people in the U.S. who were infected with monkeypox during the ongoing outbreak had “severe illnesses,” prolonged hospital stays or “significant” health problems.

In the Health warning The agency notes that severe monkeypox can occur in anyone, and that most people diagnosed with the infection during the outbreak have mild or moderate disease. Most people who became seriously ill had an HIV infection with “significant immunosuppression,” it said.

Serious illnesses include:

Merging or necrotic lesions requiring extensive surgical treatment or amputation of a limb

Lesions in sensitive areas such as the mouth, urethra, rectum, or vagina that cause severe pain and interfere with daily activities

Intestinal lesions with significant swelling leading to obstruction

Lesions that cause scarring with “significant” impact in areas such as the genitals, intestines or face

Involvement of multiple organ systems and associated diseases such as encephalitis, myocarditis, conjunctivitis and corneal ulcers

The advisory encourages health care providers to be aware of risk factors for severe monkeypox and notes that anyone suspected or confirmed of having monkeypox should be tested for HIV. Doctors should also check whether the person’s immune system is weakened by another condition or medication.

Treatment of monkeypox in people with weakened immune systems should include discontinuation of medications that impair the immune system, antiretroviral therapy for those infected with HIV, and possibly the use of medications such as Tecovirimat, also known as Tpoxx.

The CDC advises people who have been exposed to monkeypox through sexual contact to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

CNN's Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

