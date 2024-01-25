CDM, green light to agree on VAT numbers, election day and rules for influencers

#CDM #green #light #agree #VAT #numbers #election #day #rules #influencers

The destination is not yet indicated in the text, which is being defined, but it is specified that the beneficiaries, the methods of distribution and the procedures for disbursing the resources will be established by decree of the Ministry of Labour, in agreement with those of the Economy and of businesses. In the new draft, the provision according to which “the fiscal discipline regarding deductible or deductible charges remains unchanged”.

And the mandatory information to be indicated on the product is better specified. The provision for suspension of activity from one month to a year in the event of repeated violations is no longer explicit. There is, however, a reference to Article 27 of the Consumer Code which, on administrative and jurisdictional protection in the event of incorrect commercial practice, gives the Antitrust the possibility of imposing that type of sanction in cases of repeated non-compliance, as well as the provisional suspension of unfair commercial practices in cases of particular urgency.

Ferragni: happy for the Government, it fills a regulatory void

«I am pleased that the government wanted to quickly fill a legislative void. What happened to me made me understand how essential it is to regulate charitable activities combined with commercial initiatives with clear rules”: this is Chiara Ferragni’s comment on the decree on charitable commercial initiatives. «This legislative decree – he added – allows us to fill a gap which on the one hand prevents falling into error, but on the other avoids the risk that from now on anyone who wants to carry out charitable activities in full transparency will desist for fear of being accused to commit an illegal activity”.

Enabling law in favor of elderly people

Among the measures approved also the Legislative Decree relating to the application of the enabling law in favor of elderly people. For non-self-sufficient elderly people, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Maria Teresa Bellucci «important work has been done», with the start of the two-year trial of a universal benefit chosen by the citizen «beginning to protect the group of people more needy and fragile and over 80. We will go from a care allowance currently equal to 531.76 euros to 1,380 euros, which can be spent on services, care and assistance”.

Rules to facilitate mission in the Red Sea

Finally, two interventions are discussed on the law on Italian participation in international missions, 145 of 2016. The changes, included in a bill, could facilitate the deployment of forces in view of the new European mission in the Red Sea. The draft will provide for the possibility of using resources and personnel from a mission also in “other missions in the same area”. Furthermore, the government should insert a new paragraph to “identify forces with high and very high operational readiness, to be used abroad in the event of crises or emergency situations”.