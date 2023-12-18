CDMX and Edomex are not circulating today, Monday, December 18

#CDMX #Edomex #circulating #today #Monday #December

Today Not Circulating this Monday, December 18, 2023 applies to vehicles with yellow rubber, license plate finish 5 and 6, between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The program regulates the entry and exit of vehicles in CDMX and Edomex and is valid from Monday to Saturday with the idea of ​​safeguarding the environment and reducing pollution.

In which municipalities of the State of Mexico does Hoy No Circula also apply?

Currently, the program works in the following areas of Edomex:

Atizapan of Zaragoza

Coacalco de Berriozábal

Cuautitlan

Cuautitlán Izcalli

Chalco

Chicoloapan

Chimalhuacan

Ecatepec de Morelos

Huixquilucan

Ixtapaluca

Peace

Naucalpan of Juarez

Nezahualcoyotl

Nicolas Romero

Tecámac

Tlalnepantla of Baz

Tultitlan

Chalco Valley

What cars are exempt from complying with the program?

The Hoy No Circula program does not apply to all cars equally. There are some exceptions that you can benefit from, as long as your vehicle:

Have double zero or zero hologram

Whether electric or hybrid

You have a disabled license plate

Whether emergency service or funeral home

Of course, the program does not affect public transportation vehicles either.

Special Today Not Circulating Saturday

The Hoy No Circula program applies from Monday to Friday but has a special condition on Saturdays. The application of this vehicle limitation, also known as Hoy No Circula Sabatino, has variations with respect to the regulations used during the rest of the week. The hologram and license plate number of a car determine whether it can circulate on Saturdays in the Valley of Mexico.

Specifically, on the first and third Saturday of each month, the circulation of cars with hologram 1 and odd number plates is prohibited. On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, cars with hologram 1 and the last digit of the license plate in pairs cannot circulate. However, regardless of the color of the sticker or the finish of the license plate, cars with hologram 2, as well as foreign cars, cannot circulate on Saturdays.

In the event that a month has a fifth Saturday, the ban extends to cars with hologram 2, foreign cars and vehicles with a permit on that day. The rest of the cars, even those with hologram 1, are exempt from Hoy No Circula that day.

Hoy No Circula Sabatino is in force in the same 16 mayoralties of Mexico City mentioned above and in 18 municipalities of the State of Mexico from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the same restrictions as on weekdays.

What happens with the program on Sundays?

As you may have noticed, Hoy No Circula has its application six days a week, leaving Sundays out of the equation. Therefore, on Sundays you will be able to drive freely through CDMX and Edomex until 5 a.m. on Monday, which will be in force again.

In what other situations is Hoy No Circula suspended?

The environmental authority issues notices of suspension of the application of Hoy No Circula on holidays, non-working days, mandatory rest days or vacation seasons, if the air quality does not represent a risk to the health of the population and always as determined by the conditions. meteorological conditions, monitoring air quality and concentrations of CDMX polluting emissions.

My car does not belong to CDMX or Edomex, will it be able to circulate?

If you are traveling for tourist reasons, you can request a Tourist Pass for your car. This license allows you to drive through the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico without penalties. You can get this pass once per semester with a validity of 14 days or twice per semester, for 7 days each request. There is also the Tourist Pass for a long weekend (3 days). The request must be made by the owner of the vehicle.

Are there sanctions for not respecting Hoy No Circula?

According to the regulations in force this year, the sanction applicable to all those who break the rules of the Hoy No Circula program will receive a fine ranging from $2,074.8 pesos to $3,112.2, which means a value of 20 to 30 Units of Measurement and Update (UMA).

Cars and drivers who drive on the roads and streets of Mexico City who do not follow the measures of the program are subject to the sanctions provided for in the Environmental Law of the Vehicle Verification Regulation of Mexico City, as well as in the Regulation of Metropolitan Transit (or the one that replaces it) and other applicable provisions, without prejudice to being removed from circulation and sent to the vehicle depot, from where they may leave if a fine is paid. Cars stopped during Environmental Contingency must also wait for that restriction to end.

Verification dates for Hoy No Circula 2023

