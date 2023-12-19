Ceaușescu tried to create a civil war

#Ceaușescu #create #civil #war

Ceaușescu is trying to create a civil war! Where did he want to send people to Timisoara? How did this idea turn against Ceaușescu and his regime?

Ceaușescu saw that he could no longer negotiate. In his mind, the idea of ​​the labor struggles of the 30s and 40s lingered. But now, on the street, the workers demonstrated against their party and their leader, which Nicolae Ceaușescu did not want to believe.

The involvement of forces hostile to Romania was also clear, this happens in any event, but the framework was also prepared.

Ceaușescu and the Patriotic Guards

Making Vasile Milea a coward, Ceaușescu orders Corneliu Pârcălăbescu, the head of the command of the Patriotic Guards. They were made up of reservist civilians like in Iran, where they were the Revolutionary Guards, but for the Romanians, religion had no place in party and state politics.

This, although Patriarch Teoctist congratulated Ceaușescu for killing Romanians in Timișoara. This is how history is sometimes written! Ceaușescu wants to play the nationalism card.

He knew that the Oltenians did not get along with the Hungarians, that many Oltenians had joined the army in Transylvania or Banat in the 60s when the situation was still quite critical. This is how it is decided that the workers coming out of the 3rd shift on December 21st will be recorded in the factories. Those who left the 2nd shift in the morning were called again and those from the 1st shift were to stop working.

It happened in Vâlcea, Dolj and Olt counties. Here there were many factories, many workers had been given houses, they worked being taken from the work of the fields, to the city, in factories and factories. They are told that the Hungarians occupied Timisoara and that they were needed.

Nicolae Ceausescu

Ceaușescu loses the match at Caransebeș

Many workers had heard from Free Europe that this was not the case. Others dreamed of taking care of the pig butchering, that’s why the departure to Timișoara was practically a terror for them. Many were afraid of being killed because they knew what had happened.

But, an unseen hand cancels Ceaușescu’s idea. The CFR members from Caransebeș understand that there will be slaughter. They decide to intervene. When they found out that two detachments with troops from the Patriotic Guard armed with simple pickaxes had passed Filiași and were heading towards Turnu Severin-Orșova, they decided that in Orșova, a patrol would try to talk with them. The idea was that until Caransebeș, people would know the truth.

Demonstrators fraternize and many people from Olten arrive in Bucharest on December 22

This is how the trains arrive in Timișoara, the people from Olten are not greeted by Hungarians but by Romanians, many Olten people also left for Banat as young people. The regime had ordered the supply of Food, so hungry, tired, the workers eat white bread without a card, drink mineral water, eat salami without a card. The CIs had also understood and failed to report that the mission had failed.

While the youngest workers who had seen the horrors in Timișoara were going home, they stopped directly in Bucharest. Already there, another action by Ceaușescu on December 21 will fail miserably. Those arriving at the North Station in the morning of the 22nd will see how Ceaușescu, at 12:06 p.m., left power and Bucharest forever.