Ceaușescu was to be assassinated in 1981 by a group of three Romanians

#Ceaușescu #assassinated #group #Romanians

Viorel Roventu, the hero who tried to kill Ceaușescu in 1983, lived a life marked by the tortures of the Security and the spectacular escape attempt from a van.

Ceaușescu could be eliminated from the beginning of the 80s. In 1981, a former political prisoner, Professor Raul Volcinschi, orchestrated a daring plan. An attack intended to end the regime of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. At the center of this plot was Viorel Roventu, a young man determined to play a decisive role in this dangerous mission, writes journalist Răzvan Gheorghe on Facebook.

In order to secure the necessary arsenal, Roventu, together with Petrică Năstase and Nicolae Stanciu, planned a night robbery at the Militia station in Osica de Sus. From there they managed to steal two AKM submachine guns and a significant amount of ammunition. Aware of the gravity of their actions, the three stepped onto a path of no return.

Initially, they planned to assassinate Ceaușescu during a public appearance on Calea Victoriei. They abandoned this plan due to high risks and uncertainties. Finally, they decided to take advantage of a working visit of the dictator to the Gostiu, Giurgiu area, with the aim of liquidating him while he was inspecting the “record crops”. Rovențu, armed and riding a Jawa motorcycle, intended to attack the presidential car at a chosen strategic point. It was a tight curve that prevented the official column from accelerating. However, their plan was thwarted by the unexpected cancellation of Ceaușescu’s visit. He was advised by the Security to avoid public appearances following the weapons theft.

Ceaușescu, guarded by the Militia and Security

The capture of the conspirators in the attempted assassination of Nicolae Ceaușescu was a tense episode, marked by a large deployment of law enforcement. Viorel Roventu and his accomplices, constantly on the move and trying to carry out their plan to the end, became the target of a ruthless hunt by the Security, Militia and Army.

After the cancellation of Ceaușescu’s visit to Gostiu (Giurgiu), Roventu and his comrades headed to Fetești, hearing rumors about a possible visit of the dictator to the area. On the way, at the entrance to Călărași, a Militia patrol tried to stop them, at which point Roventu accelerated, triggering an intense chase. Despite the exchange of fire, the three initially managed to escape, abandoning the vehicle and continuing on foot.

The security, in an unprecedented mobilization, carried out a massive search operation involving helicopters and numerous ground teams. Finally, near the town of Făcăieni, Roventu and Năstase were caught by law enforcement. Despite a desperate resistance, in which Roventu managed to temporarily immobilize a militiaman, the inevitable happened. Rovențu, wounded and bleeding, was captured in the vineyards of Palazu Mare. Petrică Năstase was also caught shortly.

According to Security reports, more than 2000 bullets were fired at them during the capture. The fact that none of them responded with fire proves that their intention was strictly directed against Ceaușescu and not against other people. During the capture, Tudor Postelnicu, the head of the Security, and George Homoștean, the Minister of the Interior, were personally present. Demonstrating the importance the regime attached to this case. The interrogations began immediately, even during the transport to the places of detention. Threats of execution were a constant tactic to obtain information.

How they escaped the death penalty

The escape of Viorel Roventu and his comrades from capital punishment, originally imposed for the attempted assassination of Nicolae Ceaușescu, was a complex and tense process, marked by political changes and international pressure.

First, during the trial and detention, Roventu and his colleagues maintained a firm position. They denied the assassination attempt and insisted the weapons theft was intended for a break-in at a CEC headquarters. By this strategy, they managed to avoid being indicted for a political crime. This would have justified capital punishment. Also, the authorities did not want to publicly acknowledge the fact that there was a serious attempt to assassinate Ceaușescu. A story that would have contradicted the official narrative of the popularity and unconditional love of the people towards the leader.

However, they were sentenced to death. After the original conviction, the sentences were commuted from the death penalty to years in prison. This decision was also influenced by political changes in Romania and international pressures. The final period of the Ceaușescu regime was marked by increasing international isolation and growing criticism of human rights abuses. In this context, the execution of some political prisoners would have brought even more international condemnation and would have isolated Romania even more.

Iliescu refused the pardon

After the 1989 Revolution, Roventu publicly revealed the reason for his detention. Professor Raul Volcinschi and the other intellectuals behind the operation broke their silence. However, Ion Iliescu did not listen to their voices, refusing any possibility of pardon. The press at the time reported that Iliescu was advised not to pardon him, for fear that he might also be the target of an assassination attempt.

Rovențu also participated in the revolt at the Colibași penitentiary in 1989 and made a spectacular escape from a van. He was pardoned only in 1999 by President Emil Constantinescu, after 15 years and 5 months of torture and imprisonment. His active participation in the events of Romania’s recent history, the assassination attempts, the torture he suffered and the resistance to the communist regime remain testimonies of his courage and determination.