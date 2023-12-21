CELEBRITY MEAL – Risky period for diabetics

Doctor José Ratsitratrinihafa

Health before all. To spend the Nativity and New Year celebrations away from danger, precautions should be taken for vulnerable people. Fear could take over in people living with an illness like diabetes. These people are forced not to eat enough or not to eat at all during celebrations for fear of worsening their health. The Malagasy Association against Diabetes (AMADIA) reassures diabetics about the meals to eat during the holidays through Doctor José Ratsitratrinihafa, a doctor with AMADIA, on their page, to raise awareness among its members. Advice is put forward to help them manage the meal in relation to their state of health, these are also valid for normal people. “Diabetics could eat everything a normal person can eat, but as long as they follow doctors’ recommendations,” reassures Doctor José Ratsitratrinihafa.

Regular meal

For these people whose state of health causes constraints, eating is always complicated. If the doctor allows them to eat all prepared meals, certain rules must still be followed. As sugar is the sworn enemy of diabetics, eating cakes, chocolates and sweets is possible. “You should only eat these types of foods during meal times. It is very important to refrain from taking it outside of meal times. It is also advisable to do more sporting activities than usual during this festive period,” the doctor continues in his explanation. Exercising involves moving the body a little to burn carbohydrates to help patients better fight the disease.

Miora Raharisolo

