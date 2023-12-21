CELEBRITY PERIOD – Consumer products under close surveillance

Consumer safety. This is one of the policies of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption (MICC) that this department is pursuing during this Christmas and end-of-year holiday period. Vigilance is required during the festivities, whatever the period because products, potentially dangerous due to their condition, can appear anywhere, at wholesalers or retailers.

For several weeks, agents and commissioners for trade and competition within the MICC have been multiplying raids on the markets of the capital and its surroundings. According to this department, these are the most consumed products such as chocolate, candies and other packaged items, very popular for the Christmas holidays, which are subject to rigorous and close monitoring. “Currently, surveillance is focusing more on candies, chocolates or even festive products that local consumers usually flock to,” explains the MICC in a communication.

In the markets where raids were carried out, in this case Anosibe, Tsaralalàna, Isotry, Soamanatombo, nothing has yet to be reported at the distributor level. “For the moment, no expired product has been detected,” indicates the MICC. However, the authorities invite everyone to be extra vigilant, particularly with regard to products distributed on the markets or already prepared dishes, often the cause of food poisoning.

“We invite restaurant owners, restaurateurs and traders to always ensure that they provide consumers with quality products that meet health standards. We also invite customers to inform us in the event of violations committed by sellers so that we can take the necessary measures,” confirms the MICC.

Itamara Randriamamonjy

