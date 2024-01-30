Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain is released for free to celebrate the 6th anniversary

#Celeste #Fragments #Mountain #released #free #celebrate #6th #anniversary

From a recent update, we receive an interesting new advertisement starring one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We talked about Celeste’s 6th anniversary plans.

The detail in an announcement of this birthday. The team behind Celeste has celebrated the game’s sixth anniversary with the release of Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, a new retro-style 3D platformer, available for free on PC through Itchio. Although a Switch port is not expected, Celeste fans can enjoy this additional experience if they have access to a computer.

You can find it here. We also leave you with un gameplay:

INTRO CAR MY BELOVED pic.twitter.com/wFdzCDGxJ6 — nυbs 🐍 (@gectrees) January 30, 2024

