Celestial phenomena of 2024 – Aktuálně.cz

In the sky this year, people will see meteors from the “lost constellation” or the approach of Jupiter and Mars. The partial eclipse of the “big” Moon that will occur in September, or the passage of a recently discovered comet around the Earth, will also be well observable with the naked eye. The aurora borealis could also be seen again in the Czech Republic. What other celestial phenomena do scientists expect in 2024?

The astronomical spectacle will begin at the beginning of the year. During the first ten days of January, one of the strongest meteor showers will appear in the sky. The Quadrantids, also known as the “Lost Constellation Meteors”, will be best visible on the night of January 3-4. At the same time, the Sun is reaching its maximum activity this year, which increases the chances of the aurora borealis visible even in the Czech Republic, especially in the period around the equinoxes, i.e. at the beginning of astronomical spring and autumn.

One of the rarer phenomena that astronomers expect in 2024 is the approach of Jupiter and Mars. “They will come out sometime around midnight from August 14 to 15, and dawn is not expected to occur until around five in the morning. So people will have a full five hours to observe this planetary encounter,” explained Petr Horálek from the Institute of Physics of the University of Silesia in Opava. “Of course, they will only get closer in the sky. They will still be the same distance in space, but they will appear angularly closer to us from Earth,” he added.

The greatest expectations were raised by the trajectory of comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, which was discovered independently by two observatories last year. “There are quite a few new comets appearing. In the course of a few weeks, maybe ten or fifteen. But this one is interesting because it will be relatively close to the Earth when it passes around the Sun, and it also has a relatively large nucleus. Therefore, it should be bright enough for us to they could observe it with the naked eye,” Horálek explained the exceptionality of the phenomenon.

The comet originates from the remnants of the early solar system, namely the Oort Cloud, which lies beyond the orbit of Pluto. The comet will reach the perihelion, i.e. closest to the Sun, on September 27, when it will be 58.6 million kilometers from the central star of our system. Which is slightly further than the orbit of the planet Mercury. Thanks to this relatively large distance from the Sun, scientists assume that the comet will survive its passage through the Sun.

“Then the comet will fly to the Earth. And as it accumulates heat in the ecliptic, it will only then become more active and brighter. So the period after passing through the ecliptic, i.e. between September 27 and October 12, when the comet reaches the ground floor (the closest point to Earth, editor’s note),” Horálek described her journey. “We will be able to observe it best from October 10 low above the western horizon. In addition, it should be bright enough to be visible with the naked eye even from cities,” he pointed out.

In September, another rare phenomenon will occur in the night sky – a partial lunar eclipse. The maximum eclipse will occur on September 18 at 4:44 a.m., when the Moon will be most immersed in the Earth’s shadow, nearly nine percent. It will be possible to observe the cosmic phenomenon well even without a telescope. “The interesting thing about it is that the Moon will be covered at a time when it will be angularly larger than the usual full moons. People call this state a super full moon, but I don’t really like that term,” the astronomer added.

Dust from Halley’s comet, nocturnal glowing clouds or the eclipse of the planet Saturn by the moon are other expected phenomena. A detailed overview was published by the Institute of Physics of the University of Silesia or the Kudyznuda website of the CzechTourism agency.

Interesting cosmic phenomena in 2024

all year 2024: possible aurora borealis

January 4: meteors from the lost constellation

turn of March and April: the light of the zodiac

April 8: Solar eclipse in Mexico, USA and Canada

10/11 April: A night full of heavenly encounters

April 20: Jupiter and Uranus make a close encounter in the sky

May 6 morning: dust from Halley’s Comet

June and the first half of July: chillingly beautiful night clouds

July 30 and 31: remarkable encounters

around August 12: summer meteor shower in the morning hours

August 14 and 15: close planetary meeting

August 19: “Blue Full Moon”

August 21: Saturn hides behind the Moon

August 26 and 28: remarkable August morning constellations

all September: The Milky Way and the planet Saturn

first half of September: light of the zodiac

September 18: partial eclipse of the “big” Moon

end of September and all of October: comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

October 17: “Great Full Moon” on the horizon

October 21: Dust from Halley’s Comet by moonlight

occasionally bright Taurida shines

December 7: Jupiter at its brightest

13/14 December: winter swarming under the full moon

December 30: new moon and glittering star hexagon

Source: University of Silesia, Institute of Physics in Opava

