Céline Dion wants to create awareness about her illness with a documentary | Music

Jan 30, 2024 at 3:56 PM

Prime Video is releasing a documentary about Céline Dion. The film looks back on the career of the Canadian singer, but also shows the influence of stiff-person syndrome on her life. Dion hopes to create awareness.

Amazon MGM Studios has purchased the rights to the documentary, the company announced on Tuesday. I Am: Céline Dion is directed by Oscar-nominated Irene Taylor.

The documentary looks back on Dion’s long career, but the present also plays a role. “The past few years have been an enormous challenge for me,” the singer says in the press release about the period after she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome.

That challenge, she says, came from “the journey from discovering my condition to learning to live and manage it, without letting it define me.”

“As I try to restart my career as an artist, I realize how much I’ve missed seeing my fans,” she says. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to raise awareness about this unknown condition and help others who have also received this diagnosis.”

