Céline Dion wants to create awareness about her illness with a documentary | Music

#Céline #Dion #create #awareness #illness #documentary #Music
By our entertainment editors

Jan 30, 2024 at 3:56 PM

Prime Video is releasing a documentary about Céline Dion. The film looks back on the career of the Canadian singer, but also shows the influence of stiff-person syndrome on her life. Dion hopes to create awareness.

Amazon MGM Studios has purchased the rights to the documentary, the company announced on Tuesday. I Am: Céline Dion is directed by Oscar-nominated Irene Taylor.

The documentary looks back on Dion’s long career, but the present also plays a role. “The past few years have been an enormous challenge for me,” the singer says in the press release about the period after she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome.

That challenge, she says, came from “the journey from discovering my condition to learning to live and manage it, without letting it define me.”

“As I try to restart my career as an artist, I realize how much I’ve missed seeing my fans,” she says. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to raise awareness about this unknown condition and help others who have also received this diagnosis.”

5:15Play button

Céline Dion talks about the rare disease she suffers from

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

MediaCeline DionMusic

Also Read:  COMMUNICATION AND CULTURE - The new minister commits to solving Omda's problems

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A new official European heat record has been set
A new official European heat record has been set
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Posted on
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Posted on
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News