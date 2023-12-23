Cell phone in bed: know the dangers

It’s undeniable: cell phones have become almost an extension of our bodies these days. However, with so much technology around us, an important question arises: is sleeping next to this device really safe for our health?

Uncovering myths about radiation and cancer

One of the biggest concerns is about the radiation emitted by cell phones and the risk of cancer, especially brain tumors. But, the truth is that the amount of radiation that cell phones emit is very small.

In fact, studies show that this level of radiation is not enough to cause a significant health risk. Even the World Health Organization (WHO), which classified cell phone radiation as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”, was based on studies that did not reach a definitive conclusion.

As for the idea that sleeping with your cell phone next to you can affect your sleep, opinions are divided. Some studies indicate that there may be impacts on the quality of rest, while others do not see a clear relationship. One tip is to use airplane mode, which reduces exposure to radiation while you sleep.

Other impacts of excessive cell phone use and some tips for balanced use

It’s not just radiation that’s a concern. Spending too much time on your cell phone can cause problems such as:

  • Postural pain;
  • eye strain due to prolonged screen use;
  • Emotional problems, such as social isolation and dependence on technology.

To avoid these problems, it is important to maintain a balance. Taking regular breaks and limiting cell phone use are recommended practices for taking care of your physical and mental health. Even though the risks of sleeping with the device are still a subject of debate, conscious and moderate use of technology is always the best option.

Also Read:  What foods make you eat more (and why)

So, while some studies continue to investigate the effects of cell phone radiation, the most important thing is to use common sense.

