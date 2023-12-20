Center-left against SVP and FDP

#Centerleft #SVP #FDP

When it comes to asylum policy, the center with President Gerhard Pfister wants to march without the commoners.

Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider during one of her last debates as Justice Minister.

Peter Schneider / Keystone

It was eagerly awaited, but didn’t take place at all: the discussion about the State Secretariat for Migration’s (SEM) approach to generally recognizing Afghan women as refugees. The Federal Administrative Court recently approved the controversial practice. The FDP and SVP now wanted to make appropriate proposals in both councils to clarify which legal basis the SEM and the Justice Department (EJPD) should rely on in the future.

Should a specific group be granted blanket asylum? Or does the principle of asylum law apply above all, according to which applications are examined individually? And if the second applies: Shouldn’t Parliament remind the executive authorities of this and commit the SEM to the status quo ante? The National Council failed to provide answers to these questions.

Center-left advantage

On Tuesday morning, a center-left majority decided to follow a motion from Gerhard Pfister. The centrist president successfully argued for the discussion to be held first in the responsible commission and then later, perhaps in the spring session, in the councils. Pfister referred, among other things, to the decision of the Federal Administrative Court, which has yet to be included as a new element in the debate that has been brewing for some time. In addition, they want to give Federal Councilor Beat Jans, the new head of the EYPD, the opportunity to deal with the Afghan question himself.

The game is likely to be repeated in the Council of States on Wednesday. Here, Lucerne’s State Councilor Andrea Gmür-Schönberger, also in the center, has submitted a request to postpone the discussion for the time being. She is likely to make the same arguments. But where does the center’s great understanding towards a newly appointed SP Federal Councilor come from?

Pfister’s very sudden withdrawal may have tactical reasons. He himself emphasized at the lectern that the motion by SVP National Councilor Gregor Rutz and the discussion about SEM practice for applications from Afghan women was important, but – given the external circumstances such as the Federal Court decision, Federal Council elections or departmental distribution – premature. However, the formal reservations were not entirely taken away from him, the tactical fox. It seemed as if Pfister had now turned the tables.

Only very briefly, but rightly, did the centrist president suggest in his motion that the middle-class majority in the state government, the four federal councilors from the FDP and the SVP, had actually already had the opportunity to request the change in practice introduced by the SEM to undo. Asylum policy – ​​this became clear on Tuesday – is increasingly becoming an issue where Pfister wants to march without the bourgeois camp. Against the SVP and especially against the FDP. For this, united with the left.

In a cascade of asylum votes, the overview board always lit up in a beautiful pre-Christmas red (against) and green (for). One half of the council consisting of the SP, Greens, GLP and Pfister’s center saw it that way. The other half, the FDP and the SVP together, is different. In this constellation, the center-left in the National Council will always have an advantage in this legislature: 105 votes to 95 if everyone is there.

The tougher the asylum policy demands, the less good were the prospects of the FDP and SVP of asserting themselves against the center-left bloc. Pfister’s motion to postpone the debate about the Afghan women was only the beginning of this logic and was approved with 98 votes to 86 and 5 abstentions.

Contradictions remain

Things became critical when it came to emotionally charged topics such as the repatriation of rejected applicants. For example, a motion from the Lucerne FDP Council of States Damian Müller was accepted by a thin margin of 93 to 91 votes. According to this, the Federal Council should put pressure on Algeria in order to be able to return more rejected applicants there. But the majority only came about because several center-left parliamentarians were unavailable.

Another, much softer demand from the same Council of States also found broader support. The motion that the Federal Council should intervene in Brussels so that Italy finally complies with the Dublin Agreement again and takes back those who entered illegally from there was also supported by the center. The Federal Council has long held out the prospect of sticking with it.

Meanwhile, a motion from the Bernese SVP Council of States Werner Salzmann had no chance in the National Council. The proposal, which was still clearly accepted in the small chamber, originally demanded that the Federal Council strengthen sanctions against non-cooperative countries of origin. The FDP was also against this, the SVP remained completely alone. In doing so, the National Council took away the leverage from Salzmann’s “repatriation offensive”.

Another motion by Damian Müller to return rejected asylum seekers from Eritrea to a third country (such as Rwanda) also failed with 96 votes to 91 due to the center-left alliance. SVP Council of States member Hannes Germann immediately moved to continue suspending the program for particularly vulnerable refugees (resettlement). The FDP and SVP are defeated here by 97 to 90 votes.

With 94 votes to 93, the center-left majority of the National Council ultimately sank a motion from the Council of States Finance Commission, which called on the Federal Council to strategically plan capacity for the initial accommodation of asylum seekers. After the failed financing of container villages in the summer, the Federal Council wanted to oblige to look for disused army accommodation and civil defense facilities. It was primarily centrist members of the Council of States who took Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider to task. The center in the National Council has now rejected their suggestion of how to avoid a similar situation in the future. Even when it comes to contradictory asylum policy, Pfister’s party is not without contradictions.