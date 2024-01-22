Central Bank warns against entities not authorized to grant, intermediate and provide credit consultancy in Portugal – Executive Digest

#Central #Bank #warns #entities #authorized #grant #intermediate #provide #credit #consultancy #Portugal #Executive #Digest

The Bank of Portugal warns that the entities “Crédito Português”, (accessible at www.creditoportugues.com, as well as through the social media pages Instagram and Facebook) and “Rosa Maria Ferreira Da Misericórdia Instituição PT”, are not authorized to carry out, in Portugal, the activity of granting credit or any other financial activity reserved to institutions subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal.

“The activity of granting credit, provided for in paragraph b) of no. 1 of article 4 of the General Regime of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (approved by Decree-Law no. 298/92, of 31 December ), and the activities of credit intermediation and provision of consultancy services in relation to credit contracts, provided for in article 4 and paragraph p) of article 3 of the legal regime approved by Decree-Law no. 81-C /2017, of July 7, are reserved for entities qualified to exercise them, as provided, respectively, in article 10 and articles 5 and 7 of those diplomas”, explains the BdP.

It is possible to consult the lists of entities authorized to grant credit, act as credit intermediaries and provide consultancy services in relation to credit contracts on the Banco de Portugal website, at www.bportugal.pt, and on the Bank Customer Portal, in