Central banks must continue to oppose “the idea of ​​early cuts in interest rates”, explains the General Director of Ebury – Executive Digest

This week will be marked by economic data, mainly the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting, which will take place next Thursday.

The PMI indices for business activity in January will be released today in the main economies, numbers that are particularly important in the Euro Zone, given the lack of other reliable indicators in a timely manner.

On Friday, US PCE inflation for December will be another important reference for markets. Last week, we saw once again through the released data that the US economy is solid, surprising the markets and FOMC members who expected an early start to interest rate cuts.

“We believe that the data to be released will continue to allow central banks to oppose the idea of ​​early cuts in interest rates”, says David Brito, General Director of Ebury, to Executive Digest.

Ebury explains that Eurozone industrial production data continues to be discouraging, in part due to weak Chinese growth.

“However, ECB officials have continued to contradict market expectations of aggressive and early rate cuts, suggesting that inflation is not being beaten and that rate cuts will have to wait until the summer. This week’s ECB meeting offers the central bank an opportunity to clarify its position and what it needs to see in the data before it can start cutting rates,” they explain.