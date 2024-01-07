CEO of Global Media denies connection between Brazilian millionaire Daniel Dantas and the fund that controls the group

#CEO #Global #Media #denies #connection #Brazilian #millionaire #Daniel #Dantas #fund #controls #group

José Paulo Fafe, CEO of the Global Media Group, denies that there is any connection between Brazilian businessman Daniel Dantas and the World Opportunity Fund (WOF), an instrument that controls the group that owns Jornal de Notícias, TSF and Diário de Notícias.

Asked by +M/ECO about whether WOF has, directly or indirectly, any relationship with Daniel Dantas and Opportunity, an asset management company founded in 1994 by Brazilian businessman Daniel Dantas, Verónica Dantas and Dório Ferman, the CEO of Global Media responds that “This is another of the many nonsense that, sometimes out of ignorance, sometimes out of clear bad faith, I have read or heard about the World Opportunity Fund and the Global Media Group”.

The information was provided in an opinion article written this Friday by lawyer Garcia Pereira and published on the Notícias Online website.

In the article, Garcia Pereira writes that “the World Opportunity Fund – whose founder is the Brazilian businessman, banker and millionaire Daniel Dantas – has, in turn, a history of suspected involvement in dangerous operations and connections, teven being the subject of several criminal investigations into corruption and money laundering or money laundering schemes“.

“By the way, I’m curious to know whether, by writing this nonsense, Dr. Garcia Pereira does so as a prominent lawyer in the labor area, or as a representative of some members of what I usually call the Global Media ‘caste’that is, the best paid employees, namely Mr. Domingos Andrade, Pedro Cruz, Bruno Mateus or António Santos, who chose him as a lawyer”, says José Paulo Fafe.

The ERC, remember, is trying to clarify doubts regarding the ownership and responsibility for controlling Global Media. On December 29, the regulatory entity wrote that it asked the group for additional information on “compliance with ownership transparency obligations, in order to clarify doubts regarding the ownership and responsibility for controlling this media group”, in line with what broadcast at the Culture, Communication, Youth and Sports Committee of the Assembly of the Republic, on December 21st.

“The ERC will not hesitate to take further steps if doubts remain regarding the ownership of the fund’s capital [que detém a Global Media]”, assured the newly president of the ERC Regulatory Council, Helena Sousa, on December 21st at the parliamentary committee on Culture, Communication, Youth and Sports, at the request of the PCP and BE, about the situation at the Global Media Group.

At the end of July, the investment fund World Opportunity Fund, based in the Bahamas, a so-called “tax haven”, came to hold 51% of the share capital of Páginas Civilizados, which controls, directly and indirectly, 50.25% of Global Media and 22.35% of the Lusa news agency. Helena Sousa said in Parliament that she requested additional information from the fund’s attorney, to clarify the name and respective percentage of participation of unit holders in the fund.

“EIn response, the fund’s attorney stated, and I quote: ‘the percentages held by WOF investors are dispersed and do not confer any right to vote or appoint or remove WOF management bodies’”, explained the president of the ERC, adding that the regulator is not yet clear on this matter and is awaiting further information. In the information made available on the Transparency Portal, the fund identified the company UCAP Bahamas Ltd and the Frenchman Clement Ducasse as management bodies.

Contacted at the end of this week by +M, ERC sent its response to the statement sent on the 29th, saying it did not intend to provide additional statements about the Global Media Group. “In due course, the Regulatory Council will adopt a decision”, he replied on Friday, when asked whether he had already received the additional information requested.

José Paulo Fafe, in turn, says that “We responded to the requests made once again by the ERC“, adding that they asked the regulatory entity for a few more days to deliver the fund’s regulations, one of the requested documents. Global Media’s response was given this past week, “within the deadline, which ended on the 4th“.

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, the ERC has the power, in the event of non-compliance with transparency duties, to “suspend the exercise of voting rights and property rights inherent to the qualified holding in question“.

The origin of the fund will shed some light on the issue. Brazilian millionaire Daniel Dantas, who in 2017 entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time, and who according to Bloomberg had an estimated net worth of 1.8 billion dollars, is also known for controversies and corruption scandals and investigations such as Satiagraha and Jackal, of which he was eventually acquitted.