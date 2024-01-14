CEO of largest employment agency: ‘Artificial intelligence costs and creates jobs’ | Economy

#CEO #largest #employment #agency #Artificial #intelligence #costs #creates #jobs #Economy

Due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), not only will jobs be lost, but new jobs will also be created. This is what the CEO of the world’s largest temporary employment group Adecco foresees.

According to Denis Machuel, the technological development behind chatbots such as ChatGPT is likely to lead to “the biggest disruption and revolution we have seen in decades” in the labor market.

“The technology provides a much better understanding of the interaction between people and markets, but also brings complexity,” the CEO told the French news agency AFP.

According to Machuel, this means that computers will, on the one hand, take over many tasks from people. But on the other hand, the world is likely to become flooded with “even more data, even more ways of looking at connections, products and services.” “And for all this we need people,” says the Frenchman.

According to the Adecco CEO, “your job is at risk if you only calculate, collect and process information.” It is likely that service occupations will be hit harder “in the short term” than manufacturing workers.

Machuel emphasizes that it is not necessarily a negative thing that AI takes over tasks from us. “Usually the tasks that can be automated aren’t the most exciting to do. So if you can automate that, it frees you up to focus on the more fun things.”

