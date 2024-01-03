“CEO’s statements are a total devaluation in the case of JN”

#CEOs #statements #total #devaluation #case

The resigning information director of Jornal de Notícias, Inês Cardoso, commented on the statements made by the CEO of Global Media to the newspaper “Eco” and stressed that they are “a total devaluation in the case of JN”.

“Our CEO’s public statements are a total devaluation of JN’s case. I don’t know of situations in which company CEOs come to the market to give incorrect numbers downwards, that is, to worsen the company’s situation”, highlighted the resigning director.

Inês Cardoso recalled that “in an interview with the newspaper Eco, our CEO said that JN sells 12 thousand newspapers on newsstands and 14 thousand copies, including subscriptions”.

“Now, data from the third quarter of the year from APCT speaks of 19,327 copies in paid and printed circulation and a further 3,014 in digital”, he highlighted.

As for the cuts in the group, Inês Cardoso used the “drastic cut in the paper pages of the diaries” as an example. “In the case of JN it was very significant. This paper cut to deal with the serious increases resulting from the war in Ukraine and increases in paper prices resulted in the biggest loss of readers since the pandemic”, highlighted the resigning director.

In the most current context, Inês Cardoso spoke about “decisions regarding magazines”. “The review process for Evasões magazine is absolutely disastrous in the way it is communicated. I was director of Evasões and I found out in a statement at the same time as the other five hundred workers at the company that there was now a new person responsible for the magazine”, she highlighted.

“The magazine was ready to go on the newsstands, it usually closes on Wednesdays, on Tuesday it was announced that this week it simply would not go on the newsstands, without any preparation or warning to readers”, he recalled.

Regarding JN Direto, Inês Cardoso pointed out that they have been “without a studio since we changed facilities and being without a studio means not doing programs that had sponsorship”.