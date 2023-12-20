Cerealkillerz Advent calendar day 20 with an extensive game package from 2K Games

2K has put together a nice package for PlayStation 5 owners:

1x NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

1x WWE 2K23

1x LEGO 2K Drive

To win the package, all you have to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel and email us what rating LEGO 2K Drive received from us to [email protected] with the respective Advent calendar day in which you are participating as the subject line.

Participation is possible until December 30th. We will then notify the winners by email. Your information will only be stored here until we receive positive feedback from the winners and will then be deleted again. This will not be passed on to third parties.

Natural persons over the age of 18 from Germany, Switzerland and Austria are eligible to participate in the Cerealkillerz online competitions, with the exception of Cerealkillerz editors.

When determining the winners, only participants who have submitted a correct solution to us before the closing date, i.e. before midnight on December 30, 2023, or who have met the participation conditions will be taken into account. The draw decides who wins from all correct and complete entries. Participation in past days or future days is partially possible until December 30th. The use of different names or email addresses by the same participant is not permitted. Violations of this may result in exclusion from the competition.

We will contact the winners directly after December 30th.

