Cereals and legumes: a draft decree on the performance bond for import operations adopted

#Cereals #legumes #draft #decree #performance #bond #import #operations #adopted

The Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki. Credit: MAP

The Government Council, meeting Thursday in Rabat, adopted draft decree No. 2.23.728 modifying and supplementing Decree No. 2.13.820 of 16 Moharrem 1436 (November 10, 2014) relating to the guarantee of good execution of operations. import of cereals and legumes.

Presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, this draft decree aims to improve the quality of services provided to importers and exporters of cereals and legumes, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing following the Council.

Concretely, the said project aims to modify and supplement Decree No. 2.13.820, with a view to canceling the receipt issued by the National Interprofessional Office for Cereals and Legumes (ONICL) against the prior import declaration, in case of non-completion, by the importer, of any import operation within 120 days following the import deadline declared by the importer and which appears on the aforementioned receipt, detailed the minister.

It is also a question of broadening the scope of the exemption from the deposit of the performance bond, which currently benefits imports of cereals and legumes placed under customs regimes, to include import operations of cereals and legumes carried out by or for the benefit of embassies and diplomatic representations in Morocco, as well as operations carried out within the framework of calls for tenders launched by ONICL, relating to the execution of commercial agreements concluded between Morocco and its partners, he added.

©️ Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution prohibited (photocopies, intranet, web, messaging, newsletters, monitoring tools) without written authorization