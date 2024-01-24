Ceremonies in Iasi, Union Day. Only Ciucă participated in the ceremonies, Iohannis and Ciolacu are in Bucharest

#Ceremonies #Iasi #Union #Day #Ciucă #participated #ceremonies #Iohannis #Ciolacu #Bucharest

Today, January 24, marks the 165th anniversary of the Union of the Romanian Principalities. ȘtirileProTV.ro broadcast LIVE from Iasi the ceremonies organized on this occasion. The President of the Senate and the leaders of the opposition were there.

Gallery photo

The news is being updated!

The event could be watched LIVE on Pro TV News and on our Facebook page.

After being booed last year in Iași, now, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has decided to be present at the events in Bucharest, organized in the “Carol I” Park, where President Klaus Iohannis will also come.

In Iași – apart from the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă – there were also the leader of USR Cătălin Drula, the president of PMP, Eugen Tomac, the president of Forţa Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, as well as the leader of AUR George Simion.

2 years ago, in Iasi, in Piața Unirii, the leader of AUR – George Simion – was splashed with ink on his face, during a demonstration for which he did not request authorization from the town hall.

Read also

According to the Ministry of Defense, in Bucharest, at 10:00 a.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Monument of Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza in the Romanian Patriarchate Hill.

Also in the Capital, from 12:00, a ceremony will take place during which the Battle Flags of the General Staff of the Land Forces and the 2nd Infantry Division “Getica” will be decorated, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Carol I Park.

More than 330 soldiers will parade in Iași

More than 330 soldiers will parade in the center of the city of Iasi, on the Day of the Union of the Principalities, the parade will include, depending on the weather conditions, a flyover of military helicopters.

The military ceremony will be attended by soldiers and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, from the 15th Mechanized Brigade, the 151st Infantry Battalion, the 53rd “Smaranda Brăescu” Bacau Commando Battalion, the Iaşi County Gendarmerie Inspectorate, the Iaşi County Emergency Situations Inspectorate, the High School College Military “Ştefan cel Mare” from Câmpulung Moldovenesc and the Military School for Gendarmerie NCOs “Petru Rareş Fălticeni”.

Every year, on January 24, Romanians celebrate the Union of the Romanian Principalities in 1859, achieved under the leadership of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza.

The day of January 24, 1859, the day of the election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza in Bucharest as ruler of Wallachia, after he had been elected ruler of Moldova on January 5 in Iasi, is the day when the national aspirations of the revolutionaries from 1848 were fulfilled, who they had included in their programs the ideal of the union of the Principalities as “the keystone without which the whole national ideal would collapse”.

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 24-01-2024 08:00