Cervical cancer: Sign and treatment

#Cervical #cancer #Sign #treatment

Cervical cancer is a disease of the lining of the cervix, in other words the tissue that covers it. It develops from an initially normal cell which transforms and multiplies in an anarchic manner, until it forms a mass called a malignant tumor.

What is cervical cancer?

The cervix is ​​the point of communication between the uterus and the vagina. It includes two parts: an upper part, called the endocervix or endocervical canal, located on the side of the body of the uterus; a lower part, called ectocervix, located on the side of the vagina. The ectocervix is ​​visible to the naked eye during the gynecological examination.

How does cervical cancer develop?

Almost all cervical cancers are tumors that develop from the epithelium that covers the inner surface of the cervix.

In the vast majority of cases, cervical cancer is caused by a family of viruses that are transmitted sexually. Infection with this virus is common since it affects many people. It is most often without consequence, because it disappears spontaneously.

What are the signs of cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer may be suspected when an abnormality is found.

At a more advanced stage, it can also be suspected by several non-specific signs: bleeding after sexual intercourse, pain during sexual intercourse, white or more colored discharge, sometimes smelly, pain in the pelvic area, difficulty urinating, painful tension with a pressing and continuous desire to have a bowel movement.

What are the possible treatments for cervical cancer?

The treatment is adapted to a personal case and the characteristics of the cancer. It is discussed by doctors of different specialties.

Egloh Déo-Thank you (stag)