Cervical cancer vaccine exists

Cervical cancer vaccine should be given starting at age 13 to 15.

Protect yourself against a deadly disease. The vaccine against cervical cancer does exist. It is called the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which is none other than the virus that transmits the disease. The use of this vaccine aims to cut the chain of transmission of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) is emphasizing this month, January being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the importance of using this vaccine. In addition, this organization recommends screening, early diagnosis, as well as the administration of the vaccine to protect against this disease, as indicated in its press kit dated September 1, 2023. Note that this vaccine has existed since 2006, but its utilization rate remains low.

Although not required, it is highly recommended. To protect against this serious disease, the WHO recommends vaccinating children aged 13 to 15 in two doses. “Vaccinating these children before their first sexual intercourse is therefore strongly recommended, to protect them, but also to protect their future partners,” the WHO still specifies. It is also possible to catch up on vaccination up to the age of 19.

It is important to note that papillomavirus is a very contagious virus. There are over two hundred types, some causing small warts on the genitals, while others can lead to precancerous lesions and cancers.

Efficiency

Although HPV is very widespread and easily transmitted, vaccination remains the most important alternative to combat it. In addition, the WHO announces a sustainable objective by 2030, that of completely eradicating the disease through the introduction of this vaccine, knowing that cervical cancer causes up to three hundred and fifty thousand deaths each year.

Studies have already demonstrated the effectiveness of this vaccine even with a single dose. According to a study carried out by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Laval and the Research Center of the CHU de Québec – Université de Laval, its effectiveness reaches up to 85%.

The WHO announces a low level of awareness and knowledge of the disease, as well as the high cost of products and vaccines which hamper the effectiveness of the fight in Africa. As efforts to eradicate the disease by 2030 are intensified to ensure better detection, timely care and prevention, the situation has become a health emergency.

Miora Raharisolo