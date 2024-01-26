Cervical cancer: when will it be eradicated in France?

#Cervical #cancer #eradicated #France

Cervical cancer still affects 3,000 women per year in France, a third of whom die from it while 90% of these cancers could be avoided thanks to screening and vaccination, as data in Great Britain show. . As anti-HPV vaccination among adolescents is still insufficient, although progress is being made with a third of 16-year-old girls having received a complete regimen in 2020, 5th grade middle school students – boys and girls – were offered this vaccine at within their educational establishment (public or voluntary private) in the fall of 2023.

At the start of the year, the Ministry of Health recognizes that only 10% of students have received a first dose of the vaccine, while the initial objective was 30%. The failure of this campaign in France would undoubtedly be linked to the lack of communication and support from the health authorities and the ministries concerned as well as to the accident of a student who fell following post-vaccination discomfort.

The role of the GP remains essential to inform, counter “fake news”, advise patients and vaccinate them.

As a reminder, the WHO modified its recommendations in 2022 following the latest data showing that a single-dose schedule would also be effective: if the effectiveness of this simplified schedule is confirmed, this could facilitate the acceptance of vaccination at the same time. ‘future.

To read :

Vidican P, Fervers B, Méric JB. Item 290. Epidemiology, risk factors, prevention and screening of cancers. Rev Prat 2023;73(9);1033-9.

Badoual C. HPV and cancers: let’s talk prevention. Rev Prat 2023;73(8);829-30.

Nobile C. Doctor, should I have my child vaccinated against HPV? Rev Prat (online) September 7, 2023.

Martin Agudelo L, Nobile C. HPV vaccine: one dose is enough! Rev Prat (online) January 2, 2023.

Anti-HPV vaccine: virtual elimination of cervical cancer in England. Rev Prat (online) December 21, 2021.

Anti-HPV vaccination: finally the results on cancer! Rev Prat (online) October 7, 2020.

Prétet JL, Selmani Z, Mougin C, et al. Vaccination against papillomaviruses: arguments and evidence of its effectiveness. Rev Prat 2020;70(1);99 – 103.

Dib F, Launay O. Vaccination against papillomavirus infections: pharmacovigilance data. Rev Prat 2020;70(1);96-8.

De Mones del Pujol E. Anti-papillomavirus vaccination and prevention of oropharyngeal cancers. Rev Prat 2022;72(10):1078 – 9.

Martin Agudelo L. When will cervical cancer be eradicated in France? Rev Prat (online) June 7, 2021.

Nicand É. Vaccination policy against human papillomavirus infections in France and around the world. Rev Prat 2020;70(1);90 – 5.