CES 2024: Fair news at a glance

Artificial intelligence is heading to laptops

The first producers could not stand it and showed the news to the world even before the official start of the event. This is also the case with the American company Dell, which has already shown new laptops from the premium XPS series. They lure AI. They have a special button on the keyboard to activate Copilot artificial intelligence, and their processors also boast a dedicated processing unit for working with AI.

The smartest robotic lawnmower

It can empty itself and boasts an advanced 3D sensor, thanks to which it can perfectly map the entire garden. We are talking about the new Yuka robotic mower from Mammotion, which according to the manufacturer is the smartest model on the market. It boasts a number of advanced functions, it can even literally draw different shapes and inscriptions while chopping.

Robotic chair for perfect comfort

The new Phantom Neo robotic chair promises a perfect massage of practically the entire body. After years of research, the creators have tuned a futuristic-looking piece of furniture in such a way that you won’t want to sit in another chair anymore. Perhaps the only flaw in the beauty will be the price.

They converted a durable tablet into a drone controller

CES 2024 is the largest trade fair for consumer and computing technology in the world. Nevertheless, it also presents things that are not at all for ordinary consumers. In addition to robust network elements and other electronics, we are talking about, for example, army technology. It was on display at the stand of RuggON. Specifically, it showed the new Ground Control System (GCS) for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

AR glasses with an attractive price tag

One of the most anticipated products of this year is undoubtedly Apple’s augmented reality (AR) glasses. However, the Vision Pro model hasn’t even started to go on sale yet, and at the CES 2024 trade fair, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, the US, its competition is already growing. The company XREAL showed its own glasses, which are more compact and noticeably cheaper.

Smart watch for adventurers

When it comes to smart watches, most people imagine the latest model from Samsung or Apple, which has a large touchscreen and an abundance of functions. However, Casio is showing at CES 2024 that it can be done in a different way. When you first look at the G-SHOCK Rangeman GPR-H1000 model, you don’t even realize how sophisticated the model actually is.

A mental health coach in the bathroom

What should the bathroom of the future look like? It should take care not only of appearance, but also of your mental health. At least this is the idea of ​​the company Baracoda, which showed the smart mirror BMind in Las Vegas, USA. And it has the ambition to become your coach, it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to do so.

A sexy model that doesn’t exist

The very first responses from the CES 2024 fair were also influenced by the sexy model Emily Pellegrini, who captivated the Internet in recent months. Shortly before the start of the largest exhibition of consumer and computing technology in the world, it turned out to be the creation of AI.

