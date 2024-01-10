CES 2024: Fitness bracelets with artificial intelligence will look after dogs and cats

#CES #Fitness #bracelets #artificial #intelligence #dogs #cats

“You already have a smart watch. Now it’s their turn,” proudly proclaimed the sign at the Invoxia booth at the fairgrounds. The inscription depicted a dog with an unusually large collar. This is the main attraction this year from this manufacturer – it’s called Minitailz and company representatives refer to it as a “fitness bracelet for animals”.

In addition to dogs, cats, for example, will also be able to use the advanced innovation that uses artificial intelligence (AI).

CES 2024: We put the doctor in our pocket and connect it to our mobile phone

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

The novelty will be available in different colors

AI in the main role

At the outset, it is appropriate to mention that Invoxia has been engaged in the production of various devices for pets for several years. In the past, we have already seen an ordinary GPS tracker, which is supposed to monitor the movement of our four-legged friends, but also a simpler fitness version of the bracelet, which was able to monitor heart activity and other parameters.

But the main advantage of the new product called Minitailz is the integration of advanced AI functions that can better analyze the life of dogs and cats.

“Thanks to this, Minitailz is able to monitor anomalies in the behavior of pets, which can lead to health problems. By catching them in time, we give our four-legged companions a better chance for a smooth process, as we will be able to get to the vet on time,” a company representative described the main benefit of the animal fitness bracelet to Novinky.cz directly in Las Vegas.

Minitailz is able to analyze and monitor walking, running, scratching, resting, and in the case of dogs, even barking. It also automatically monitors food intake and drinking habits. You can then monitor the complete measured values ​​on your smartphone in the service application.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Sample service application

According to the manufacturer, the smart collar can monitor the heart activity of the animal with an accuracy of 97% to 99%. “The big advantage is that the measurement takes place while the animal is at rest in its home environment. Thanks to this, there is no distortion of the results due to stress, which unfortunately often happens with a veterinarian,” stated the representative of the Invoxia company.

At the same time, he did not hide his enthusiasm that this manufacturer’s product won an award for one of the most innovative at the CES 2024 fair.

GPS i SIM

In addition to advanced health functions, which are analyzed precisely by the artificial intelligence system from the company Invoxia, the animal fitness bracelet can do the same as the human one. It is therefore a matter of course that the distance traveled and sports performances are monitored, i.e. running while walking.

The integration of a GPS tracker is also an advantage, thanks to which you can track the location of the animal. So you can easily locate it if it gets lost. At the same time, in the service application, you can define the area where the four-legged partner normally moves, and receive a notification on your mobile phone if it leaves the given location. Data is sent via the built-in SIM card.

The start of sales is expected already in March this year, but so far only in selected markets, which unfortunately does not include the Czech Republic. According to the manufacturer, the interest in the first wave of sales will decide whether the offer will be extended to the country, for example.

Minitailz should cost 99 dollars, i.e. roughly 2230 CZK in conversion. However, potential interested parties must, unlike ordinary fitness bracelets, expect that internet connectivity via a built-in SIM and advanced health functions will be available for a monthly subscription. This should cost eight dollars (CZK 180).

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Invoxia Minitailz Animal Fitness Bracelet

CES 2024: The end of cheating and tricks. Students will be looked after by an AI