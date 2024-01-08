CES 2024: It can even go to war. They converted a durable tablet into a drone controller

#CES #war #converted #durable #tablet #drone #controller

The RuggON company presented practically its entire portfolio at the CES 2024 trade fair in Las Vegas, USA, which includes durable mobile computers, tablets or PC panels with military specifications of durability.

The new Ground Control System (GCS) for the control of unmanned aircraft (UAV) is a complete novelty that premiered at the fair. Similar to other devices, the manufacturer does not target ordinary users with this model, but expects to be deployed in war conflicts as well.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Ground Control System for controlling drones from RuggON

Army certification

The main emphasis was thus placed on the high durability and reliability of the equipment. First of all, the novelty meets the MIL-STD 810H and MIL-STD 461G military certifications of resistance, thanks to which it can survive falls from greater heights without damage and works without problems even in mud or very dusty environments. The IP65 standard then guarantees water resistance against splashing water, even at high pressure.

The foundation of this advanced controller is RuggON’s durable LUNA 3 tablet, which itself meets the durability certifications described above. This tablet provides real-time UAV control, including satellite positioning for connected drones (GNSS). Don’t expect to connect your flying darling from DJI to the controller, the new GCS system is built really primarily for military purposes.

The LUNA 3 tablet has an eight-inch touch screen that boasts special modes – night mode and extreme brightness for trouble-free use even in bright light. The video captured by the drone is transmitted directly to the screen.

Inside the tablet is an Intel Core i5 processor. Everything runs under a modified version of the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system, while the battery lasts all day.

Photo: Profimedia.cz

Even such drones can be controlled by the new controller

More robust cover, easier operation

Unlike the tablet itself, however, this military controller has an even more robust cover that includes two joysticks, one slider, three switches and four buttons for easier drone control. A neck strap is also a matter of course.

“Our new portable Ground Control System enables any drone operations. It allows the user to control various UAVs at very long distances, up to 30 kilometers. Combined with the rugged LUNA 3 tablet and improved controls, drone pilots can confidently control their UAVs,” said Tom Wang, RuggON North America General Manager.

However, he did not want to reveal the price of the durable controller at the exhibition center. Similar to other products, RuggON offers its electronics exclusively on request, and only after checking all users. Thanks to this, it should not happen that this army equipment falls into the wrong hands.

