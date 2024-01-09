CES 2024 – Samsung’s Ballie robot is back, now with an integrated projector

#CES #Samsungs #Ballie #robot #integrated #projector

The Ballie robot that Samsung introduced at CES 2020 is back, and this time it also comes with a projector. At CES 2024, Samsung brought its round robot back to us in a yellow shade, and Ballie can now project things onto the floor, wall or ceiling as it follows you around the house.

In a video presentation, Ballie does several things: it projects a video of a bird for a dog to watch, it projects a video call on a wall, and it shows someone working out a fitness video. Samsung also says the Ballie can automatically adjust the projection based on how far it is from the wall and the light in the room. It’s also “the world’s first projector that automatically detects people’s posture and viewing angle, adjusting the optimal projection angle for you.”

Ballie is also used in the video as a smart home assistant, turning on lights and feeding the dog food through a smart dispenser, or texting someone to describe what it’s doing. Samsung says Ballie can control lights, air conditioners, washing machines and more. The robot can still follow you around the house and say “welcome” when you arrive home.

Unfortunately, Ballie wasn’t shown on stage at CES 2024 like it was in 2020. Also, we don’t know anything yet about any eventual release of the robot or the price it might have, but we can believe that his return did not happen in vain, and that the South Koreans have a plan to make him available.