CES 2024: Sharp’s top-of-the-range Mini LED TV

The picture quality of the Aquos XLED is fine, but it doesn’t do anything better than its rivals, in fact.

It would be an exaggeration to say that Sharp focused on televisions at CES 2024, as only one model was brought to the gigantic expo. True, it was a very clever solution, to be precise, the Aquos XLED product with a fancy name.

This is the pride of the Foxconn-owned company, at least according to the signs, and theoretically it has a quantum dot LCD panel of its own development and production, as well as a Mini LED backlight. In the case of the latter, the company’s employees drew attention to the fact that it received 2,000 individually controllable LED zones, but this is not really more than what the rivals offer.

Of course, we caught a glimpse of it in action, and it looked like an average high-end 4K Mini LED QLED TV, of which there are plenty these days. In addition, his screen reflected very disturbingly. For now, it does not seem that this device will catapult Sharp to the top of the market, unless of course it will be sold at a very good price.