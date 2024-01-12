CES 2024: The phenomenon called smart rings

#CES #phenomenon #called #smart #rings

The RingConn Smart Ring is already on sale for $279 (CZK 6,270), available in Moonlit Silver, Midnight Black, and Pale Gold.

For comparison: the competing Oura Ring Heritage model starts at USD 299 (CZK 6,720). Although the price difference of a few hundred crowns may seem insignificant, after only a few months of use the gap between the two offers will widen even more.

Oura charges six dollars (CZK 135) per month for the use of its cloud services, without which you otherwise have no access to measured data. RingConn does not charge anything extra.

CES 2024: We put the doctor in our pocket and connect it to our mobile phone

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

RingConn Smart Ring

Titanium construction

RingConn’s ring is made of lightweight titanium and each color has a matte finish. When you order it from the manufacturer’s official e-shop, you will first receive a test set, with which you can measure which size will fit you best. Only after completing the perfect match will you have the ring itself sent to you.

It is also necessary to take into account the fact that it is not completely round. This is to ensure that you always put it on correctly and that it does not rotate. But you won’t even notice it when wearing it. You don’t have to worry about the high weight either, the smart ring weighs only about five grams. This should be one of the biggest advantages compared to smart watches and fitness bracelets.

Inside is a 3D accelerometer, four temperature sensors, four PPG sensors and a low-energy Bluetooth module. Thanks to the IP68 certification, you can wear the ring all the time, even while swimming and bathing.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Compared to regular silver and gold jewelry, the smart ring is a bit more chubby.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Smart rings are available in a variety of designs.

Long battery life

The manufacturer indicates a duration of up to one week. The package also includes a charging case that can keep the ring running for up to 150 days. Battery life shouldn’t be a problem even if you travel a lot.

One of the primary functions of the smart ring is the monitoring of health functions – sleep, blood oxygenation and heart rate are monitored. The manufacturer claims that due to the placement on the finger, its device is far more accurate in measurement than smart watches and fitness bracelets.

In addition, the novelty can also measure various user activities and stress levels. All measured data is saved to the RingConn app on your smartphone.

The manufacturer itself claims that it wants to “define a whole new industry of wearable electronics” with its Smart Ring. It will be interesting to see how the big manufacturers react to the expanding offer.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

RingConn Smart Ring

CES 2024: Recipe for crowded parking lots. Cars are parked by a robot