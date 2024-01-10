CES 2024: The sci-fi movies were wrong, the home AI robot looks like a ball

#CES #scifi #movies #wrong #home #robot #ball

The home robot from Samsung is called Ballie, and the South Korean electronics giant introduced it for the first time back in 2020. This year, this robotic ball has undergone a major redesign and improvement, and it wants to enter our homes reinforced by artificial intelligence.

It is thanks to AI that it has become a regular companion that communicates with other smart devices in the home, can stand in for the owner in many boring activities and projects all kinds of photos and videos on the wall, so you always have the weather forecast or other important information at hand.

It even manages to occupy our four-legged pets when we are not at home.

He will listen even when you are not at home

When you’re at home, on the other hand, you’ll control Ballie mostly through voice commands. But you can also task him remotely, using a smartphone, even from the other end of the planet. For example, just text him the message “feed the dog”, after which the robotic ball will instruct other smart electronics in the home to release a preset portion of food into the bowl.

So, as can be seen from the lines above, Ballie should function as a manager of all smart devices in the home. It will work basically like a smart home remote control, just wrapped in a very attractive package.

Samsung made it clear in Las Vegas that the future belongs to connected households, when individual devices will communicate and cooperate with each other. The fridge, the robotic vacuum cleaner, the light controls, all of which should be controlled by Ballie.

And as befits and belongs to a well-behaved companion, he will always remember to come and say hello when you arrive home.

It will come later this year

Samsung vice president and head of the South Korean electronics giant’s future planning group Kang-il Chung said at CES 2024 that he expects a new version of the home robot, called Ballie, to arrive this year.

However, he did not want to be more specific yet, except for the promotional video, there is no information available about the new generation of this ball robot. Unfortunately, the question mark still hangs over the potential purchase price.

Without exaggeration, Ballie opens a new era of smart homes. It will be interesting to see whether similar robotic companions really take hold in the market and whether in a few years we will consider them as commonplace as, for example, smartphones.

