CES 2024: The world’s first smart telescope is here. It uses AI and can take pictures

At first glance, the Swarovski Optic AX Visio looks like an ordinary telescope, but inside it hides sophisticated electronics.

Specifically, we are talking about a 13-megapixel sensor, thanks to which the binoculars can take pictures of what you see in it. It is just as easy to record Full HD videos at up to 60 frames per second.

The telescope itself has 28GB of memory for storing snapshots and videos. Memory card support is unfortunately missing. Files can be retrieved from the AX Visio model wirelessly via WiFi and Bluetooth standards, communication with a smartphone is provided by the Swarovski Optik Outdoor mobile application. It can be used on iPhones and Android devices.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Under the baton of AI

But probably the biggest attraction for users will be the integration of artificial intelligence. Thanks to AI, the world’s first smart telescope can identify more than nine thousand different species of birds and other wild animals.

At the same time, operation is very simple. Just aim at the animal and press the red button, after a few seconds the name of the animal will appear on the built-in display. The manufacturer makes no secret of the fact that the novelty is aimed at lovers of wild nature.

However, potential applicants will have to dig deep into their wallets. Swarovski Optic AX Visio costs 4,799 dollars, i.e. more than 108,000 CZK. Sales will start next month.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

