CES 2024: They want to burn the pond for Apple, they will offer AR glasses for a fraction of the price

The new product is called XREAL Air 2 Ultra, and right at the fair, the manufacturer made no secret of the fact that it wants to compete with the advanced Apple Vision Pro model with new AR glasses.

“With XREAL Air 2 Ultra, we provide developers around the world with an affordable and lightweight solution that allows them to enter the exciting world of augmented reality and create a new generation of experiences,” said Chi Xu, founder and CEO of XREAL.

From his statement, it is clear that the success of the new product will be decided by the creators of the applications themselves, which the manufacturer is targeting in the first place. Only if he manages to establish himself among them will he be able to reach ordinary consumers as well. So the key to the future of this product will be whether there are enough apps and other content available.

AR glasses XREAL Air 2 Ultra

A revolution by Apple? Two apples are enough, people from augmented reality argue

However, the manufacturer believes that it has all the main trump cards in its pocket, unlike Apple. “Our glasses are smaller, more comfortable and much more stylish. You can easily wear them all day and it won’t restrict you in any way,” Chi Xu pointed out.

He alluded to the fact that the XREAL Air 2 Ultra looks more like sunglasses than a ski helmet like Apple’s headset. “In addition, our solution is not a closed ecosystem, it will be available to all players on the market,” he once again hit on the competition, which carries a logo with a bitten apple.

Glasses from XREAL should offer in some respects more interesting parameters than Vision Pro, for example a larger field of view. Nevertheless, they managed to set a significantly more attractive price tag than their competitors from Apple. As part of the pre-order, the Air 2 Ultra model is already available for $699 (CZK 15,715). Official sales should reportedly start in March.

What can Apple Vision Pro do?

The competitive Vision Pro glasses made their debut last summer. However, Apple already stated at that time that the sales premiere is not expected until the end of 2024. The price of this model is supposed to be 3,499 dollars, equivalent to 76,700 CZK. But if we add VAT, we will move above the 90,000 CZK mark.

Vision Pro glasses have a number of sophisticated sensors – you can control them with your hands, voice and even your gaze. While demonstrating the skills of the new glasses, the wearer could be seen just looking at the icon and it would become highlighted.

But you can also work with the image in front of you using your own hand gestures, the built-in cameras capture them and transfer the entire interaction to the virtual world.

In addition, Apple has connected the glasses system to its entire ecosystem. Apple Vision Pro glasses thus work with Mac, iPhone, iPad, iCloud or Apple Watch. Instead of looking at the small screen of your device, you can calmly let several virtual screens shine right in front of you.

The new product can do that too, essentially creating an entire virtual office. You can type on a virtual keyboard or use real peripherals – Bluetooth keyboard, mouse and touchpad.

And it is not a problem to materialize a giant cinema right in your living room, in which you can watch your favorite series or a new movie. FaceTime calls are also supported. Apple claims that the new glasses will be suitable not only for use at home, but also on the go.

Virtual vs. augmented reality

The terms virtual and augmented reality are very often confused, but both technologies work on different principles.

Virtual reality glasses try to draw the user into a simulated world and completely cut off their senses from the real world. The eyes are usually completely covered by the display and headphones are placed on the ears, which are very often part of the entire system.

Augmented reality systems usually look like ordinary glasses through which the user can see everything that is happening around him. Special displays or cameras then only draw virtual objects into the real space. They actually connect the virtual world with the real one.

