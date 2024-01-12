CES 2024: Transparent TV from LG will do without cables

#CES #Transparent #cables

According to the manufacturer, LG Signature OLED T “frees users from the dominant black screen that can disrupt the design of their home”. “The beautiful transparent screen of the TV also helps to enlarge the space and creates a feeling of its openness,” highlighted the main advantage of the new product at the exhibition center.

The truth is that a transparent OLED screen does not have some of the limitations that we are used to with traditional models. For example, until now it was problematic to place the TV somewhere in the space, because then it divided and disrupted the room, not to mention the unsightly cables on the back.

But this is not a threat with the new product, you can easily place the Signature OLED T in the middle of the living room, the TV will still not obstruct the view thanks to the transparent panel.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

LG Signature OLED T

CES 2024: Like a bird spreading its wings. There has never been such a folding TV

It works even without cables

You don’t even have to worry about the bundle of cables. The image is transmitted wirelessly to the TV. All cables are connected to the supplied Zero Connect Box, which then communicates with the TV.

The modular design of the new product, which facilitates various installation methods, also deserves to be highlighted. “The OLED T TV is available as a free-standing, wall-mounted or wall-mounted option. Customers can further customize it by adding freestanding or hanging shelves on either side of the screen to best suit their unique tastes and preferences,” company representatives stated.

“LG’s transparent OLED TV allows owners to discover new forms of entertainment and use thanks to its dual display mode: transparent or opaque. Thanks to the Always-On-Display function, the OLED T becomes a transparent digital canvas for the presentation of works of art, videos or photos. The content displayed on the transparent screen seems to float in the air, but at the same time it blends with the surrounding space, creating an impressive visual effect that brings a unique atmosphere,” they added.

Another option, they say, is the T-Bar feature, which offers a useful information indicator at the bottom of the screen. The T-Bar displays news alerts, weather updates or the names of songs being played, while the rest of the screen provides a clear, unobstructed view of the space beyond.

Potential buyers must take into account that the transparent TV does not have such saturated colors as we are used to with traditional models. However, the news is a clear example of the direction in which the development of TV will probably go.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

LG Signature OLED T

Competition from Samsung

Samsung also presented its own transparent screen concept at the fair. But the MicroLED panel has better color reproduction, as you can see in the video below. On the other hand: while LG showed an already functional TV in Las Vegas, which will head to store shelves this year, Samsung only presented a prototype of the panel itself, not the entire functional TV.

LG representatives did not reveal how much the Signature OLED T model will cost in stores. However, we dare to estimate that the price tag will be in the higher hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of crowns.

Transparent MicroLED displayVideo: AP

CES 2024: The era of transparent TVs is coming