CES 2024: Unfortunately, Czechs will not buy elegant laptops with AI

At the same time, the new machines definitely deserve attention, as they are breakthrough products in the framework of the current development of the models presented every year. Samsung collaborated directly with the American Microsoft on their development to offer a number of advanced functions within the Windows operating system.

Artificial intelligence (AI) called Copilot is thus supported. This will allow Windows 11 to summarize texts, automatically write e-mails or create images, among other things. It uses the GPT-4 large language model from OpenAI.

However, Copilot is also supported by other new laptops that were seen at CES 2024, such as those from Dell.

Easy communication with a smartphone

The Book4 also pairs easily with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You can let artificial intelligence send messages for you directly from your computer. The laptop can easily access phone functions and data without ever having to turn on the phone or open an app on either device. Of course, this only applies if you enable this functionality.

It is also practical that the Galaxy Book4 notebooks can now use the cameras of Samsung Galaxy phones as webcams for video calls or conferencing applications. Just click the mouse on your computer and the system will switch between the front and rear cameras.

There are also a number of photographic functions known from phones – for example, blurring the background or automatic framing of the composition, which often comes in handy during video calls and teleconferences.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

The laptops were on display at Samsung’s press conference in Las Vegas.

More features will be added

At the same time, Samsung representatives made it known at the exhibition center that the cooperation with Microsoft will continue intensively. Thanks to this, intelligent functions should be added to the Galaxy Book4 notebooks in the future.

In addition to the laptops of this series with a classic design, which bear the name Galaxy Book4 Ultra and Galaxy Book4 Pro, it is also expected to sell a convertible version of the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360. As the name itself suggests, it is possible to rotate the touch screen at an angle of 360°. The laptop can also be used as a tablet.

Thin construction and light weight are just other attractions that this series offers. It’s just a pity that notebooks from Samsung are not officially imported to the Czech Republic…

